Underused Panthers rookie is quietly going under the radar entering Week 2

The Carolina Panthers didn’t get much fanfare out of their rookie class in Week 1, but that doesn’t mean there wasn’t promise.

With the spotlight centered on the team’s offensive struggles, one name slipped past the headlines: third-round edge rusher Princely Umanmielen.

The Ole Miss product saw just 12 percent of the defensive snaps. This was far fewer than veterans D.J. Wonnum and Patrick Jones II, who handled the bulk of the workload. Fellow rookie Nic Scourton played slightly more at 27%, while safety Lathan Ransom rotated in for 14%.

Snap counts don’t always tell the full story. Umanmielen is a raw prospect with the kind of length and athleticism teams covet on the edge. His college tape showed a defender who can disrupt quarterbacks with a blend of speed and bend, and Carolina drafted him to eventually be more than just a rotational player.

Carolina Panthers need to increase Princely Umanmielen's role in Week 2

In Week 1, Umanmielen didn’t have a breakout box score moment, but the fact that he carved out snaps in a veteran-heavy rotation is notable. For a team that desperately needs long-term answers on defense, his presence on the field this early shows trust from the coaching staff.

The Panthers kicked off the season leaning heavily on youth. Their Week 1 roster featured 12 rookies (the most in franchise history). This is a clear sign that the team is investing in its future while still mixing in experience.

In that context, Umanmielen represents more than just depth; he’s part of a larger transition.

Stopgaps like Wonnum and Jones provide immediate stability, but neither is expected to be a long-term solution. That’s where players like Umanmielen come into play. As the season progresses, his role could grow from situational pass rusher to a more consistent presence.

Heading into Week 2, the Panthers are looking for defensive sparks wherever they can find them. Umanmielen isn’t a household name yet, but there’s a clear path for him to earn more playing time. Every rep in practice and every snap on game days gives him another chance to prove he belongs.

What makes him stand out is his upside. Umanmielen has the kind of burst and length that coaches can’t teach, and the more comfortable he gets, the more his role will grow.

If he keeps flashing in limited opportunities, Umanmielen won’t stay under the radar for long. He has the tools to become a real difference maker for a defense still working to define itself.

