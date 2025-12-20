Unheralded Panthers player is suddenly fighting for much more after key injury

The Carolina Panthers need everyone firing on all cylinders if they want to topple the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on home turf in Week 16. Unfortunately, head coach Dave Canales is dealing with troubling injuries to key personnel.

Not exactly ideal going into an NFC South title showdown, but Canales will have to make the best of things. After all, the margin for error evaporated after the Panthers suffered an embarrassing loss to the New Orleans Saints last time out.

Ikem Ekwonu was listed as questionable, and Canales plans to take things right up until the last moment before determining whether the left tackle will feature. Things are much worse for starting linebacker Trevin Wallace, who's been ruled out with a lingering shoulder problem.

It's next man up for the Carolina Panthers without Trevin Wallace in Week 16

Canales revealed that he wasn't satisfied with Wallace's progress throughout the week, and the second-year pro won't be risked. Claudin Cherelus will start in his place, and he performed well when the Kentucky product missed two contests earlier this season.

"Coming out of the game, just talking to him and trying to reevaluate him each day to see if we can get him to do a little bit more. And we weren't able to get him to a point where we felt confident about putting him back out there right now." Dave Canales via Panthers.com

Wallace and veteran free-agent signing Christian Rozeboom came in for scathing criticism after Carolina's defeat in New Orleans. Neither is playing exceptionally well right now, so perhaps a change in direction could lead to improvements. Although enforced, Cherelus will be aiming to make an impact versus a Tampa Bay rushing attack averaging 113.2 yards per game on the ground.

It's all hands on deck. Wallace's absence is disappointing, but it has given Cherelus a chance to make a significant impact and potentially boost his hopes of an extended stay beyond the campaign.

Whether it pays off or not remains to be seen, but the Panthers didn't have any other option. They are desperately short of legitimate depth at the defensive second level, which has to change this offseason. That won't go unnoticed by general manager Dan Morgan, but until then, Carolina has to make do with what they have and hope it's enough.

Expect the Buccaneers to attack the middle of the field without Wallace. Unless Rozeboom and Cherelus provide stability, the Panthers' chances of securing a priceless victory become much more difficult.

Next man up has never been more glaringly crucial for the Panthers. And everything is on the line.