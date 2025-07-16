Unheralded Panthers rookie gaining legitimate buzz before training camp

The Carolina Panthers are counting on their 2025 rookie class to make an immediate contribution to the team. Some will have bigger roles than others, but all will have their chance to stake a claim.

Grasping opportunities is crucial. Veteran players won't be giving up their spots without a fight, but Dave Canales and his developmental staff are also going through a youth movement in pursuit of turning the tide.

In an ideal world, younger players on cheaper contracts will come to the fore. That's the best way to build a successful squad, so all eyes will be on their progress over training camp and the preseason.

Tetairoa McMillan is gaining the lion's share of headlines for all the right reasons. But there is another, less heralded, rookie also gaining significant momentum at the right time.

Mitchell Evans can force his way into Carolina Panthers' offensive rotation immediately

There is an opening for Mitchell Evans to firmly establish himself in the tight-end room. The fifth-round selection was seen as a development project with some useful traits coming into the organization. However, a concerning back issue to Tommy Tremble altered Carolina's plans considerably.

Tremble will miss most, if not all, of training camp as he recovers from surgery. Back complications can be tricky to resolve. And given the lack of legitimate options in the tight end room, it's thrust Evans into the spotlight sooner than expected.

Evans and Ja'Tavion Sanders worked with the starting offense over Carolina's offseason program. The second-year pro out of Texas is a legitimate breakout candidate, and it showed. However, there was also a lot to like about the flashes displayed by the newest member of the group.

This didn't go unnoticed by head coach Dave Canales. He praised Evans for his smooth transition and well-rounded skill set. The Panthers are going to take their time with the first-year player, but there's a growing belief that he can become a surprise that most teams won't see coming.

Tremble will come back into the mix if his back rehabilitation goes according to plan. Sanders is the primary pass-catching asset for Bryce Young to depend upon. That'll take the pressure off Evans, but he won't want to go completely to the fringes after getting his first taste of active involvement with the first string.

Watching how Evans fares at camp, which includes joint practices and more physical intensity, should provide a broader indication of what the rookie tight end might be capable of. But the early signs couldn't be more encouraging.

