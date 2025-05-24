Unheralded signing says Panthers don’t need Jadeveon Clowney to dominate

Releasing veteran edge rusher Jadeveon Clowney after just one season was a leap of faith by the Carolina Panthers. One that puts the onus squarely on their young pass-rushers to step up and make a lasting impression when the 2025 campaign arrives.

Patrick Jones II, an overlooked free-agent signing with genuine promise, believes the Panthers have what it takes to generate pressure with more frequency next time around.

Jones' arrival didn't come with much fanfare attached. He's coming off a career year with the Minnesota Vikings, but some analysts wondered if this was down to the blitz-happy scheme implemented by defensive coordinator Brian Flores or the player finally putting everything together in a contract year.

Patrick Jones II expecting big things from Carolina Panthers pass-rush

The former Pittsburgh standout is confident it's the latter. Jones wants to make his presence felt with the Panthers. He also told David Newton from ESPN that this group of edge threats has the potential to match the accomplishments attained by the Vikings last season if everything comes together.

"I definitely think we could do something similar, if not better. I've seen it before, so I know what it looks like. I look around the building and see we have exactly what it takes to do that." Patrick Jones II via ESPN

These are lofty ambitions. But the Panthers better get somewhere close after the investments made this offseason and the decision to part ways with Clowney.

Jones should be the first in line to start opposite his old Minnesota teammate D.J. Wonnum. They are experienced figures with previously developed chemistry. But make no mistake, the Day 2 draft duo of Nic Scourton and Princely Umanmielen will fancy their chances of prominent involvement right out of the gate.

The Panthers think a lot of both rookies. Scourton has more physical scope to gain significant reps immediately, but Umanmielen could easily emerge into a rotational pass-rushing specialist with a smooth transition throughout the summer. Considering head coach Dave Canales has a developmental mindset, this would be his best-case scenario.

Jones must deliver the goods. He signed a two-year, $15 million contract with a $7.23 million signing bonus and $10.25 million guaranteed. That's pretty decent money for someone with 12 sacks in four seasons, but the Panthers see something in the player that could make a huge difference.

And if the Panthers can get anywhere close to the Vikings' 2.8 sacks per game, the better Ejiro Evero's chances of a defensive renaissance will be.

More Carolina Panthers news and analysis