Upcoming deadline could extinguish potential Carolina Panthers trade hopes

The Carolina Panthers have resisted the temptation to secure another prolific wide receiver for quarterback Bryce Young this offseason. A significant deadline is looming regarding one of their final potential acquisitions in the trade market.

Dan Morgan focused his primary attention on the defensive side of the football. This was an absolute necessity after watching Ejiro Evero's unit concede more single-season points than any team in NFL history and over 3,000 rushing yards. That's done nothing to help Young, although a balanced roster should give the Panthers a fighting chance of being competitive.

Plenty of high-profile wide receivers have found new homes this offseason in free agency or the trade market. The Panthers haven't addressed this need as yet, which is a big call to make considering there isn't a legitimate No. 1 option right now.

Brandon Aiyuk has widely been touted with a trade away from the San Francisco 49ers this offseason. He was linked to the Panthers last offseason before signing a new deal, which didn't bear fruit thanks to a knee injury. The Niners are reportedly looking to remove him from the equation to ease their financial burden, but no willing suitor has come forward as yet.

Upcoming deadline decreases Carolina Panthers' chances of Brandon Aiyuk trade

Adam Schefter from ESPN provided a notable tidbit when examining Aiyuk's future. The senior insider pointed to an upcoming roster bonus that will all but guarantee he remains in San Francisco next season. He also revealed that no trade is expected unless there's a drastic change of pace.

"49ers owe WR Brandon Aiyuk a $22.85 million bonus if he’s on their roster Tuesday, April 1. Once the 49ers pay that bonus, any trade talks for Aiyuk would be off, and he would be expected to spend the 2025 season in San Francisco. So Tuesday looms as Aiyuk’s unofficial trade deadline, and no deal currently is expected by then." Adam Schefter

The Panthers have high hopes for Xavier Legette and Jalen Coker. Both wideouts flashed promise as rookies and should benefit greatly from another year in the same scheme under Dave Canales' coaching staff. Adam Thielen is highly productive, so he should have one more good year left before potentially confirming his retirement. David Moore was also brought back, which represents a positive for the rotation but nothing more.

Sections of the fanbase are getting impatient. They believe Morgan should have done more for Young entering a crucial Year 3 of his professional career. The Panthers have nine picks in the draft, but no prospect comes in with any guarantees.

It would be surprising if the Panthers threw their hat in the ring this late into the process. Morgan is working towards a firm strategy, and this doesn't fit into his timeframe, whether fans want it or not. It was an offense-first approach during his first offseason. The pendulum has completely shifted this time around.

Expect the Panthers to ride it out with what they have, rely more on their rushing attack after the signing of Rico Dowdle, and add another pass-catching weapon to the wide receiver and tight end rooms during the draft. A marquee addition in the trade market never looked feasible, no matter how much it could do for the Heisman Trophy winner out of Alabama.

Fans must trust the process. Morgan made a good start to his tenure, and there's more collaboration in the decision-making process. The plan is clear, but whether it pays off or not remains to be seen.

