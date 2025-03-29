Touted trade target ignores Panthers' pendulum swinging recruitment shift

The Carolina Panthers are focusing their attention on improving the defense this offseason. Some fans might not like it, but this was the right approach after watching Ejiro Evero's unit go through untold turmoil during the 2024 campaign.

Dan Morgan didn't find the right balance last season and paid a heavy price. He's swung the pendulum in his second recruitment period at the helm, which meant the Panthers missed out on some intriguing trade possibilities to give quarterback Bryce Young a legitimate No. 1 wide receiver.

The Panthers are confident in what they have. They want Xavier Legette and Jalen Coker to become more impactful and are confident they can do so with another offseason to develop under the same coaches in the same scheme. Adam Thielen opted to stave off retirement for another year, but it's unfair to make him the offensive focal point in the passing game at 35 years old next season.

There's always the 2025 NFL Draft, but it's unlikely the Panthers will take a dynamic playmaker on offense at No. 8 overall. Some value could be had lower down the pecking order, even if this might take time to mold into a valuable piece of the puzzle.

Young has momentum for the first time in his professional career. The Panthers seem to believe he can maximize the weapons available behind a prolific offensive line and a strong running game. It's a risky approach, one that invokes memories of team owner David Tepper's comments about saving money on wide receivers because of the Heisman Trophy winner's point-guard capabilities under center.

Carolina Panthers urged to consider Brandon Aiyuk trade despite obvious recruitment shift

Although reports suggest the San Francisco 49ers would find it difficult to trade Brandon Aiyuk, that didn't stop Anthony Palacios of Last Word on Sports from touting the Panthers as a landing spot for the wide receiver. Something the analyst feels could provide the spark that was sorely lacking last time around.

"Meanwhile, the Panthers need a capable veteran other than Adam Thielen who can help Bryce Young. Xavier Legette and Jalen Coker are the future, but no one has seen what they could do in the long term. [Brandon] Aiyuk joining Carolina could be a fresh breath of air for the team."

Aiyuk is a tremendous player who was linked to the Panthers last year before signing an extension with the Niners. His campaign ended abruptly through injury, and the NFC West club is reportedly eager to extract maximum value for the Arizona State product as part of their cost-cutting measures.

While there's no doubt Aiyuk represents an upgrade on anything Carolina has in its wideout room right now, this remains highly unlikely.

It's not in the Panthers' current thought process. They are almost infatuated with strengthening the defense, which they no doubt believe will make things easier for Young and the offense. If that means steering away from legitimate playmakers with proven Pro Bowl-caliber production for the No. 1 overall selection in the 2023 NFL Draft, so be it.

It would be a bombshell of epic proportions if the Niners found a willing trade partner for Aiyuk. They should have struck while the iron was hot last season rather than bowing to the pass-catcher's contract demands. But as always, hindsight is a wonderful thing to have after the fact.

