Updated Carolina Panthers 2025 NFL Draft standings heading into Week 13
By Dean Jones
Dan Morgan has set the Carolina Panthers up for a potentially profitable offseason in 2025. The general manager had a huge mess to clean up last spring, which left him in damage limitation mode. Now, the time to be more aggressive is on the not-too-distant horizon.
Morgan has a long-term vision for what he wants the Panthers to be. This is aligned with head coach Dave Canales, who is visibly growing in confidence thanks to Carolina's improved performance levels over the last month.
The coach's primary focus right now is to build momentum and ensure the Panthers come out of the season with something to show for their efforts. Morgan is looking to help in whatever way he can, but he'll have half an eye on the upcoming offseason and what more is needed to take the next step.
One of Morgan's biggest objectives is to build through the draft and supplement any remaining needs in free agency. He's an outstanding college talent evaluator and now calls the shots. Looking at the returns from his first class and undrafted free agent crop, he's well on the way to attaining this feat.
Much more is needed before the Panthers can think about mounting an NFC South title challenge or reach the postseason. The Panthers are in good hands with Morgan. He's also got the shrewd financial mind of Brandt Tilis to balance the books, which has proven to be an outstanding front-office tandem so far.
After some frantic trade activity before the 2024 deadline, the Panthers have no fewer than 10 draft picks at their disposal next spring according to Tankathon. They've also highlighted exactly where Carolina is projected to pick in each round following the team's spirited defeat to the Kansas City Chiefs.
Carolina Panthers 2025 NFL Draft standing after Week 12
- Round No. 1 (No. 5 overall)
- Round No. 2 (No. 47 overall) - via LA Rams
- Round No. 3 (No. 71 overall)
- Round No. 4 (No. 107 overall)
- Round No. 4 (No. 113 overall) - via Cowboys
- Round No. 5 (No. 139 overall) - via NY Giants
- Round No. 5 (No. 143 overall)
- Round No. 5 (No. 161 overall) - via Ravens
- Round No. 7 (No. 223 overall)
- Round No. 7 (No. 231 overall ) - via 49ers
This isn't a bad spot to be in. Much will depend on which players are retained and what Morgan can attract to the Panthers in free agency, but there should be some freedom during the draft to get more creative.
Needs are becoming clearer with every passing week. Morgan and Canales have a good lay of the land by this point. But one look at Young's renaissance is proof that opinions can change quickly for good or bad.
All Morgan can do for now is lay the table. He's accomplished this feat in that sense. What will be on the menu when the time comes hasn't been determined as yet.
After years of substantial dead-cap figures, wayward gambles in the trade market, and everything in between, it's nice to see a project for the franchise have a clear direction. Everyone will have an opinion on who the Panthers should draft, but fans can relax safe in the knowledge they have the right men in positions of power leading the charge.
It's been a long time since they could say that.