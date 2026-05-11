Xavier Legette takes cruel shots from fans for doing exactly what Panthers need

Xavier Legette is a polarizing figure just two seasons into his professional career. And in the latest example of the criticism around the Carolina Panthers' wide receiver, he is an easy target.

Nothing much has gone right for Legette since the Panthers selected him at No. 32 overall in the 2024 NFL Draft. He's got all the physical tools to be impactful, but concentration issues and diminishing confidence have left his future looking increasingly uncertain. Carolina isn't giving up on him yet, and he's putting in the hard work to repay this faith.

However, a video featuring the wideout went viral on social media. Legette was simply working on routes during a session with the Receiver Factory, but the ridicule he got from some was nothing short of extraordinary.

Carolina Panthers WR Xavier Legette is an easy target for critics right now

He's slow. He's immobile. He's not sharp enough out of his breaks. All this and more was thrown in Legette's direction for nothing more than putting in the extra yards away from the team to ensure he is ready to hit the ground running.

Xavier Legette working out with the Receiver Factory. pic.twitter.com/UUuca5AO1Q — Carolina Blitz (@KeepBlitzin) May 8, 2026

Cam Newton ruined simple practices for Legette. His infamous "Kadoosh" rant about the wideout on his podcast last season made sure of that. It also made the outside noise difficult to ignore, which is extremely harsh in the grand scheme of things.

The Panthers remain confident in Legette. He's pretty far down the pecking order behind Tetairoa McMillan, Jalen Coker, and potentially even third-round rookie Chris Brazzell II. However, if offensive coordinator Brad Idzik can scheme up ways to get the football in his hands easily, all hope is not lost just yet.

Legette cannot do anything about the vitriol he is receiving from NFL fans and the engagement farmers on social media. His primary focus should be on making the necessary improvements, rebuilding his confidence slowly, and taking advantage of opportunities when they arise. If he can do that gradually, there should be a role for him to play next season.

Nobody can accuse Legette of being work-shy. He's determined to silence his doubters, turning over every stone to grow. It won't be easy, and he may never reach his first-round billing, but it won't be down to a lack of effort.

The former South Carolina standout knows how high the stakes are. Legette is entering Year 3, and the Panthers might not wait around for much longer before taking a more drastic option. Being criticized for demonstrating the right commitment to his craft is ridiculous, but it's another sign of how his current trajectory is perceived by those on the outside looking in.

And only he can change the tide.