3 ambitious Panthers players with the most to gain at training camp

Training camp is on the not-too-distant horizon. The Carolina Panthers will raise the intensity to ensure they are ready to defend their NFC South championship, and there is a quiet belief in the building that they could achieve even more if everyone stays healthy.

Head coach Dave Canales has preached the importance of developing young players. It's been the catalyst behind Carolina's rise from also-rans to respectability and back into the playoffs. That strategy is not going to stop now, and there is a real opportunity awaiting some if they perform well enough before attention turns to the Week 1 opener against the Chicago Bears.

Not everyone will meet their desired targets. But for these three ambitious Panthers players, they arguably have the most to gain from a strong training camp this summer.

Ambitious Carolina Panthers players with the most to gain at training camp

Nic Scourton - OLB

While Jaelan Phillips' marquee arrival sent expectations soaring among the fan base, one productive edge rusher won't be enough. The Panthers need more, and Nic Scourton might be the guy who turns things up enough to further tip the scales in defensive coordinator Ejiro Evero's favor.

Scourton flashed immense promise as a rookie. He is still young, only just scratching the surface of what he's capable of. If the desired growth arrives at training camp, he will start opposite Phillips, even with Patrick Jones II returning from injury.

And if the Texas A&M product achieves this objective, he will be a legitimate breakout candidate.

Monroe Freeling - OT

Carolina believes rookie Monroe Freeling could become the long-term cornerstone at left tackle. His athletic ceiling is through the roof, but it'll be interesting to see if the No. 19 overall selection in the 2026 NFL Draft can do enough to raise confidence over the summer.

There is no pressure on Freeling to start right away. The Panthers signed veteran Rasheed Walker for that, given Ikem Ekwonu could miss a large portion of 2026 with a ruptured patellar tendon. But the Georgia product will be working tirelessly to get on the field quickly, and the coaching staff will give him every chance to do just that.

Ja'Tavion Sanders - TE

The Panthers gave Ja'Tavion Sanders a supreme vote of confidence this offseason. Despite the tight end failing to meet breakout expectations, general manager Dan Morgan did nothing to upgrade the unit. Those around are getting another chance to impress, but the margin for error has diminished significantly.

Sanders has the athletic traits one looks for in a productive pass-catching tight end. It hasn't quite come together yet, so the urgency should be high in Year 3 of his professional career. If he can make his presence felt over training camp, that could provide the former Texas playmaker with the momentum needed to make a bigger impact when the real action begins.

Anything less, and Sanders has a big problem on his hands.