Panthers enter training camp with the kind of roster tension fans should welcome

For the first time in a decade, the Carolina Panthers enter a new season as defending NFC South champions.

And for head coach Dave Canales' squad, it's created the kind of roster pressure heading into training camp that fans should welcome.

The Panthers were written off for years as a laughingstock. A perennial bottom-feeder with no real hope for the future. Even when they did get the No. 1 overall selection in the 2024 NFL Draft, Carolina had already traded it to the Chicago Bears as part of the package that enabled them to select quarterback Bryce Young.

Carolina Panthers need to avoid complacency at training camp

Two seasons later, things have changed.

Carolina's football operation has been revolutionized by Canales, general manager Dan Morgan, and executive vice president of football operations Brandt Tilis. David Tepper, the tyrannical, meddling owner of years past, is now an innocent bystander. The Panthers are building the right way, and the progress being made is undeniable.

Winning eight games was enough to clinch the NFC South last season. The Panthers also went toe-to-toe with the Los Angeles Rams in the playoffs before eventually falling short. Optimism surged as a result, and the aggressive moves to improve the team from Morgan this offseason indicate he believes they are close.

The Panthers are on the right track. At the same time, they have achieved nothing yet.

Dave Canales should know Carolina Panthers have achieved nothing yet

This has always been about gradual progression. One could argue the Panthers are further along than anticipated, but the hard work is just getting started. With increased accolades come higher expectations, and anyone who thinks the job is done will be found out quickly.

Fortunately, the Panthers have a good culture with the right blend of youth and experience. Canales has preached collaboration, togetherness, and adaptability from the moment he got into the building. It received a positive response, which should also ensure standards and intensity remain high at training camp.

Competition for places and the Panthers valuing player development dictate an urgent approach from everyone. The signings of edge rusher Jaelan Phillips and linebacker Devin Lloyd only further legitimized the project. They are going from the hunter to the hunted, but from Canales' standpoint, nothing changes.

He'll want the same hunger. He'll want the same collective belief with a backs-against-the-wall mentality. He'll want a unified front through the good times and bad. And he'll want everyone to keep buying in.

The Panthers should have no problems on that front. There are enough leaders in the locker room to self-police anyone not pulling their weight. It's been a long time since the franchise had this sort of opportunity, so they should be striving with all they have to make sure it doesn't go to waste.

Setting the right tone at training camp will be a good place to start. Fans should be expecting nothing less.