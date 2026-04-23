3 bold Panthers draft predictions that could change the franchise overnight

We have arrived. The 2026 NFL Draft is officially upon us, where all the speculation, rumors, and smoke will make way for actual moves and big decisions that will shape franchises around the league.

It's a big one for the Carolina Panthers. They are coming off an NFC South championship success and their first playoff berth since 2017. Momentum only grew in free agency, so a strong draft would go a long way to cementing head coach Dave Canales' squad as a real force next season.

General manager Dan Morgan believes the Panthers are in a position to take the best prospects available, regardless of need. He's moved Carolina into a win-now operation throughout the offseason. Fans are expecting similar conviction throughout what will be a fascinating selection process.

Before then, here are three bold predictions for the Panthers during this year's draft process.

Bold predictions for the Carolina Panthers in the 2026 NFL Draft

Carolina Panthers begin with two weapons for Bryce Young

Dan Morgan focused his primary investments on the defensive side in free agency, which will help greatly. But if the Panthers want quarterback Bryce Young to take the next step, adding to his supporting cast is crucial.

Expect Morgan to address this early. Another wide receiver is needed, and Carolina could also use another pass-catching tight end. What they have right now won't suffice. Though it would be surprising, the best way to address this is with the first two picks.

Whether it's Kenyon Sadiq or a second-round wide receiver, or a first-round wideout and Oscar Delp in the second, this strategy would help Young take off.

Carolina Panthers take two offensive linemen

The Panthers have invested a substantial amount in their offensive line since Morgan took charge. This provided an immediate injection of quality, completely changing the mindset. However, it's expensive and not especially sustainable in the grand scheme of things.

Morgan has never drafted an offensive lineman in Carolina. That should change this time around, and he would be wise to take more than one if the right opportunities present themselves. An interior presence, preferably a center, and another offensive tackle would set the Panthers up for long-term prosperity.

Carolina Panthers don't take a safety until Day 3

Carolina won't completely ignore the defense. Speculation remains high about the Panthers spending their first-rounder on a safety like Dillon Thieneman. Others are under consideration on Day 2. But a situation could also arise where Morgan waits a little longer.

There are projected to be some hidden gems in the secondary, a little later in the process. If Morgan can identify one or two, he could wait until Day 3 to bolster Ejiro Evero's safety options.