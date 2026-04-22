Panthers final 7-round mock draft unveils bold moves for 2026 contention

The time has come. With the 2026 NFL Draft imminent, there is a lot of intrigue in the final hours ahead of the selection process.

With needs at defensive back, tight end, wide receiver, and the trenches, the Panthers have their hands full in this draft class. Moves should be expected on Day 2, where Morgan has been the most aggressive, while they take the best player available at No. 19 overall based on their board.

Having all of this in mind, it is time for our final seven-round mock draft of the offseason. Who will the Panthers select in the first round? Let's take a closer look.

Final Carolina Panthers 7-round mock ahead of the 2026 NFL Draft

Round 1, No. 19 overall: Kenyon Sadiq

Tight end | Oregon Ducks

This pick will likely come down to which Oregon player is on the board: Dillon Thieneman or Kenyon Sadiq. If both are gone, it is either an offensive tackle or a wide receiver. While the team has yet to announce any reported visits of the two Ducks standouts, they are likely keeping things close to the chest with other teams around them with similar needs.

The Panthers need a tight end with a high ceiling who can make an immediate impact in key phases. While there will likely be some criticism of drafting a non-elite tight end this high, it feels as though the NFL is higher on the talented Oregon player than the online draft community.

Morgan drafts yet another pass catcher in the first round to give Bryce Young a target down the seams and the middle of the field.

Round 2, No. 54 overall (via Eagles): A.J. Haulcy

Safety | LSU Tigers

The Panthers move back three spots with the Philadelphia Eagles to allow them to take a top edge rusher available, gaining a fourth-round pick. A.J. Haulcy had a private visit with the team, and he is exactly what defensive coordinator Ejiro Evero is looking for: an interchangeable skill set as a deep zone or robber defender who can use his ball skills and physicality to his advantage.

Round 3, No. 83 overall: Deion Burks

Wide receiver | Oklahoma Sooners

Carolina is searching for a field stretcher at wide receiver, especially someone who can operate out of the slot while bringing flanker ability. Deion Burks is one of the most explosive wideouts in the draft with blazing speed to stack and win vertically, while consistently generating big plays. This would be a great addition to the Panthers offense as they look to improve the vertical passing game.

Round 4, No. 119 overall: Kaleb Elarms-Orr

Linebacker | TCU Horned Frogs

Kaleb Elarms-Orr is the type of player the Panthers may draft this year if they miss out on Jacob Rodriguez. The Alamo Bowl defensive MVP is a true WILL defender who can be used in space to close on underneath concepts or attack the line of scrimmage.

Elarms-Orr is one of the best coverage linebackers in the draft, though there are some flaws in his game that would require some patience in development.

Round 4, No. 137 overall (via Eagles): Tyler Onyedim

Defensive Tackle | Texas A&M Aggies

Tyler Onyedim could go much higher than the fourth round, but it would be hard to ignore a defensive tackle who fits the Panthers defense with perfection. This is a versatile defensive tackle who can play multiple interior roles up front, providing a great initial get-off and extension at the point of attack to peek and attack the backfield.

Get to know Onyedim as much as you can ahead of the draft.

Round 5, No. 158 overall: Matt Gulbin

Offensive Line | Michigan State Spartans

Matt Gulbin is an underrated prospect who offers guard/center versatility, providing the Panthers with depth and developmental possibilities at all three interior spots. He must improve some of his technical aspects, but this is a great mover in space with power and mirroring ability in pass protection.

Round 5, No. 159 overall: Cade Klubnik

Quarterback | Clemson Tigers

Some won't be thrilled at the sight or sound of Cade Klubnik, but he is the perfect developmental prospect to have behind Bryce Young and Kenny Pickett. Will Grier is a "been there, done that" addition. That should not keep Morgan from adding another passer to the offense.

Long-term, Klubnik develops into a reliable backup for Young with enough flashes to warrant being traded as a potential trade asset.

Round 6, No. 200 overall: Devon Marshall

Cornerback | North Carolina State Wolfpack

Devon Marshall's addition would bring a three-way race for the starting nickel role between Corey Thornton and Chau Smith-Wade. The Wolfpack standout cornerback led the FBS in passes defended and is a challenger at the catch point at any opportunity. His run defense is average, but he has room to improve here.