Ranking the Panthers’ ideal quarterback draft fits to mold behind Bryce Young

The Carolina Panthers are just days away from making their first pick in the NFL Draft. General manager Dan Morgan has a task ahead of him with adding to a roster on the rise, coming off a playoff appearance.

One of the goals this offseason for Morgan and head coach Dave Canales was to add more youth to the quarterback room behind Bryce Young. With Andy Dalton sent to the Philadelphia Eagles, this Panthers offense is under the Alabama product's full control. Now is the time to add competition behind him.

The Panthers are looking to add developmental talents to the room, which is why they signed Kenny Pickett and Will Grier. With that in mind, let's rank the top prospects the team could target during the NFL Draft.

Ranking the Carolina Panthers’ quarterback draft fits to develop behind Bryce Young

No. 5 - Diego Pavia, Vanderbilt Commodores

Diego Pavia is a popular name in college football after leading Vanderbilt to one of its greatest seasons ever, putting the program on the map as one on the rise. He has met with the Panthers, which could indicate interest in the Heisman Trophy finalist.

If you're looking for someone you could call a gamer, Pavia is that guy. He does not lack confidence, and he has the mobility to make plays with his legs or off-platform as a passer. While he doesn't have the arm talent or size to thrive at the next level, he could be a potential backup as a late-round selection.

No. 4 - Sawyer Robertson, Baylor Bears

Sawyer Robertson was a Senior Bowl participant and flashed a live arm during his days at Baylor. The Panthers could be looking for size and mobility, specifically late in the selection process, and he fits some of that bill.

The physical traits and intangibles are there to take a chance on. Robertson, a productive and experienced signal-caller, has a chance to be a future Panther.

No. 3 - Haynes King, Georgia Tech Yellowjackets

Haynes King is one of the hardest-nosed, most competitive players I have watched at quarterback in the last few years. This man took on so much punishment with his physical, no-holds-barred playing style as a dual-threat passer with a solid arm and legitimate athleticism, generating big plays on the ground.

There is a fun path for King to be a legitimate No. 2 behind an established starter.

No. 2 - Cade Klubnik, Clemson Tigers

Cade Klubnik would be a popular selection for the Clemson-Panthers faithful and the first Tigers' pick by Carolina in franchise history. Inconsistency plagued his career despite a promising 2024 season, but there is no questioning his impressive athleticism and live arm, which could intrigue the Panthers on Day 3 of the draft.

The former top high-school quarterback recruit would have a chance to be a backup within the next couple of seasons while developing into a tradeable asset down the road.

No. 1 - Cole Payton, North Dakota State Bison

Cole Payton has a chance to be the third quarterback selected in this year's draft, but there would be no surprise if he were a Day 3 pick. For all intents and purposes, this is likely to be Carolina's No. 1 quarterback on their draft board.

The North Dakota State star is certainly a raw signal-caller, but he has the physical traits and athleticism to be a true developmental passer at the next level. Payton has the ability to start for a franchise down the road while also being a potential asset for future draft picks.