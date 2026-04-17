Ranking the Panthers’ ideal tight end fits as NFL Draft anticipation surges

The anticipation for the NFL Draft continues to build as the Carolina Panthers get set to choose their next class of college prospects. General manager Dan Morgan and head coach Dave Canales have fewer needs to fill, but momentum is high after reaching the playoffs last season.

The Panthers have some problems to resolve, including nickel cornerback and defensive tackle. Today, we'll be focusing more on the tight ends, a group that is not the strongest of the class, but features plenty of potential value in the first four rounds.

Let's rank the top five tight ends who fit what Carolina is looking for within their offense.

Realistic tight end prospects the Carolina Panthers could select in the 2026 NFL Draft

Honorable Mention: Eli Stowers, Vanderbilt Commodores

Eli Stowers is a fascinating prospect who provides receiving prowess and athleticism for the tight end position. However, he is near-unreliable as a blocker, which limits his immediate impact. The Panthers are looking for inside-out ability, and the Vanderbilt product feels like a luxury pick of sorts.

No. 5 - Justin Joly, North Carolina State Wolfpack

Justin Joly projects as a potential starting move tight end at the next level with the skill set to develop into a more all-around blocker. He’s the best at his position in contested catches with impressive route-running ability, though he lacks the juice to run away from defenders. The prospect does well to slip away from defenders with physicality and impressive quickness.

If there is a middle-round prospect to attack, Joly would be a fun addition to the roster and a popular one considering the team's proximity to Raleigh, North Carolina.

No. 4 - Max Klare, Ohio State Buckeyes

Max Klare is an impressive "Y" tight end who can align as an in-line blocker or out wide as a big slot or perimeter weapon. This is expected to be Carolina's focus as they look for another versatile tight end to go alongside Mitchell Evans long term.

Klare projects as a future starting tight end in the NFL, best suited to a move role as he transitions to the league and continues to develop his play strength and power. He wins as a route runner, with adequate ball skills and good wiggle to separate at the top of routes and create after the catch. He also shows technique and effort as a blocker, holding up early in his career at the next level.

No. 3 - Sam Roush, Stanford Cardinal

Sam Roush is an impressive athlete at 6-foot-6 and 267 pounds. This allows him to be an impressive creator after the catch with the quickness to win the top of his routes and operate over the middle of the field. Roush has shown to be reliable in this area, offering physicality as a blocker and the ability to strain laterally on zone concepts.

Some of Roush's issues are unfixable, while others could improve. He doesn't have the catch radius some would like, and his seven drops have been part of that, along with alligator arms at the catch point. He could also improve his leverage as a blocker in the NFL.

No. 2 - Oscar Delp, Georgia Bulldogs

When looking at Oscar Delp's stats, you'll notice he's never had a season over 300 receiving yards. Some will call this the next iteration of Tommy Tremble, but the difference here is that the latter had under 400 career yards and only four touchdowns. The incoming has over 800 yards and nine touchdowns in four seasons at Georgia.

Delp could use some patience as he develops his play strength and power structure. However, he is an NFL-ready, versatile tight end who can provide ample value as a pass-catcher and a perimeter blocker, thanks to great technique and lateral movement.

This is an easy prospect to call as a potentially better NFL player than a college one.

No. 1 - Kenyon Sadiq, Oregon Ducks

This shouldn't come as a surprise to anyone with Kenyon Sadiq being the consensus No. 1 tight end prospect in the NFL Draft. Someone with a need could target him in the back half of the first round.

There are questions about whether Sadiq is valuable enough to be included in the top 20. But this is an NFL Draft class with varying opinions across the board — no one knows what to expect at all.

Sadiq is adequate to great in all areas, whether it is as an in-line blocker, play strength, winning the top of routes, yards-after-catch, or winning at the catch point. He is everything the Panthers have been looking for at tight end since Greg Olsen left after the 2019 season. If there is a time to add quality talent that can benefit quarterback Bryce Young from the jump, it is the Oregon standout.