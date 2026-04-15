Ranking the Panthers’ best nickel cornerback fits as 2026 NFL Draft looms

The Carolina Panthers are inching closer to establishing their 2026 NFL Draft class. General manager Dan Morgan is putting the final touches on the draft board as the number of prospects is narrowed to identify the talents who best fit the franchise.

In the modern NFL, having a standout nickel defender is crucial to a defense's success. They have to be sound against the run and provide value in coverage with playmaking ability against the league's best slot receivers.

When a defense has three great defenders near the line of scrimmage at both cornerback spots and inside at nickel, it breeds success in coverage or run support.

The Panthers are looking to upgrade at nickel after underwhelming results from 2024 fifth-round pick Chau Smith-Wade. With that in mind, let's look at six potential options whom Carolina could target in the NFL Draft.

Realistic nickel cornerback prospects the Carolina Panthers could select in the 2026 NFL Draft

No. 6 - Chandler Rivers, Duke Blue Devils

It would be fun to go the local route in the middle rounds of the NFL Draft.

Chandler Rivers is a small defender who will likely be loosely compared to Smith-Wade because of their stature. However, the Duke standout has been a consistent standout for the Blue Devils since his freshman season, providing the physical and competitive attributes to be a potential starter as a rookie.

No. 5 - Jalon Kilgore, South Carolina Gamecocks

A versatile defensive back from South Carolina, Jalon Kilgore could be the next Gamecock selected at No. 83 or No. 119 overall. His physical and athletic profile stands out in a big way. He flashes pop in the run game with impressive abilities in short zones and the closing burst to attack passing windows.

Kilgore must improve his take-on ability in run support, be more assertive when asked to play in press or re-route, and collide with the No. 2 or No. 3 receiver inside. For Carolina, he would be a potential playmaker.

No. 4 - Keionte Scott, Miami Hurricanes

You want to talk about a three-level impact defender? Look no further than Keionte Scott, who has excellent tape that make im an intriguing Day 2 prospect for the Panthers to consider.

Scott's range is anywhere from the early portion of the second round to the later area of the third due to age and injury concerns. Even so, his tape is another story.

The Miami Hurricanes prospect might be the best run-defending defensive back in the draft, alongside Treydan Stukes and Caleb Downs. He is a missile as a blitzer and will show excellent bend to get around blockers to make plays in the backfield. He thrives in short zones and knows how to get proper depth to make plays on the football.

Knowing Dan Morgan's past with the Hurricanes, selecting Scott would come as no surprise to anyone.

No. 3 - D'Angelo Ponds, Indiana Hoosiers

D'Angelo Ponds' size is going to scare some people away. Even at 5-foot-8 and 180 pounds, he plays with rare urgency and competitiveness, helping him play much bigger than his size suggests.

The Indiana prospect won't always win against bigger pass-catchers. Still, he has a significant impact in key areas such as run support and shell coverage.

Ponds is a twitched-up athlete with great closing speed downhill and at the catch point, along with the awareness to succeed in shell assignments. He is not afraid of the catch point and never panics, showcasing great ball skills. This suggests he has the potential to be a quality starting nickel defender at the next level.

No. 2 - Treydan Stukes, Arizona Wildcats

Treydan Stukes is one of the most fascinating prospects in this year’s draft due to his versatility, athleticism, ball skills, run support ability, age, and injury history. He will be 25 during his rookie season, though Morgan has stated that won't stop the Panthers from taking one regardless.

Stukes has the potential to be a quality starter as a single-high defender or in the nickel, fitting in as an interchangeable defender with outstanding football IQ. He must clean up some discipline and aggression issues in aspects of his game, but he projects well as a future starter at the next level for a creative NFL defense.

If you're looking for a potential dream choice in the second round, Stukes is it.

No. 1 - Avieon Terrell, Clemson Tigers

Having watched many of Avieon Terrell's games, his workout numbers for teams do not accurately represent the type of player he is on tape. This is a terrific athlete who could've been showcased had it not been for an ailing hamstring injury.

Terrell is a versatile inside-out cornerback with quick-twitch ability in shell coverages to attack route combinations. He utilizes a deadly “Peanut Punch” to dislodge the football from ball carriers, showcases aggressive, assertive play at the catch point, and demonstrates discipline in zone coverage, making him a scheme-diverse defender at the next level.

If his pre-draft process had gone better, Terrell could've been in serious discussions for the Panthers' first-round pick. Instead, he may be a trade-back target or even a possibility at No. 51.