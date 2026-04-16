Ranking the Panthers’ ideal defensive tackle fits as NFL Draft buzz soars

Whether it is a nickel cornerback, a dynamic safety, or an adequate linebacker, the Carolina Panthers are looking to add talent on defense through this year's NFL Draft, which begins one week from today on April 23 and concludes two days later on April 25.

General manager Dan Morgan has his hands full ahead of the draft. He shared some insight into what the Panthers may do during the selection process as the anticipation builds. One position he could look to add talent to is defensive tackle. This group will always need refreshing if Carolina wants to build an elite defense.

This is one of the weakest defensive tackle groups in recent memory, but there is still plenty of talent in the first handful of rounds to consider for Carolina. These prospects would fit what the Panthers are looking to add to their room as we take a look at the five best defensive tackle fits ahead of next week's draft.

Realistic defensive tackle prospects the Carolina Panthers could select in the 2026 NFL Draft

Honorable Mention — Kaleb Proctor, Southeastern Louisiana

Kaleb Proctor may not be everyone's cup of tea at just 6-foot-1, 291 pounds. However, if you're looking for a slashing-type of defensive tackle who can cross-face into gaps with quickness and disruptiveness to pair with athleticism for the position, he is that guy.

No. 5 - Chris McClellan, Missouri Tigers

The Panthers have had Chris McClellan in on a pre-draft visit, which could indicate he is on their board for the third round of the draft. A former Florida Gators transfer, he offers excellent size and length at the position, and has shown amazing effort to make plays in the backfield while displaying penetration skills thanks to the impressive quickness of the line.

If the Carolina wants competition in the interior of their defensive front, McClellan would give them improved depth along with Cam Jackson.

No. 4 - Gracen Halton, Oklahoma Sooners

A potential trade-up target in the third round, Gracen Halton projects as a pass rush specialist from a three-tech alignment at the next level. He offers the play strength and power profile to develop as a run defender despite size limitations at 6-foot-3 and 293 pounds.

Halton brings effective rush capabilities and looping ability in line games thanks to impressive athletic ability and get-off when false steps aren’t taken. There are times when he does get overwhelmed by bigger offensive linemen, but his speed and quickness at the position make him stand out as an exciting target for the Panthers.

No. 3 - Lee Hunter, Texas Tech Red Raiders

Lee Hunter isn't considered as much for the No. 51 pick as others may expect, but the defensive trenches, like the offense, could always use the depth. Bobby Brown III flashed but was inconsistent at too many points last season, and the Texas Tech prospect would give the Panthers a true disruptive nose tackle out of the 1-technique.

At 6-foot-3, 318 pounds and a near-80-inch wingspan, Hunter simply overwhelms whoever is lined up in front of him with superior strength and impressive short-area quickness for a man of his size. For a defensive front that asks to gap and a half and two-gap, at times, he fits Ejiro Evero's system perfectly, making him a potential contributor from the jump.

No. 2 - Kayden McDonald, Ohio State Buckeyes

We could see Kayden McDonald as a potential trade-back possibility for the Panthers in the first round, but there is a reason why some believe he could be in the running at No. 19. The Ohio State product will not give you much value as a pass rusher early in his career, but his run defense is the best in the class with some dominant moments on tape.

McDonald is a wide, compact build at 6-foot-2, 326 pounds with incredible get-offs to generate immediate push at the line. He will generate penetration in the backfield almost and can play as such from many alignments along the defensive front.

No. 1 - Peter Woods, Clemson Tigers

The streak has to end at some point, right?

The Panthers are famously known for never drafting a Clemson player in their history, despite their proximity to the school. Even so, Peter Woods flashes special abilities that can be put on full display with the right team, which could be under Evero.

Woods is an exceptional talent at 6-foot-2, 298 pounds. Not only is he a penetrator and disruptor, but the former five-star high school recruit plays with finesse in both facets, utilizing his terrific football intelligence to play with discipline against both gap and zone blocking concepts while flashing initial rush variety at the point of attack.

Woods must continue to add to that variety while showing more discipline with zone concepts, improving his pad level, and his balance at the point. While his pre-draft process has been underwhelming, this is a player who the Panthers should have at the top of their defensive tackle rankings and the potential first interior lineman drafted on that side of the ball.