Kayden McDonald just backed the Panthers into a decision they can’t dodge

The Carolina Panthers are in a strong position heading into the 2026 NFL Draft. General manager Dan Morgan was ruthlessly aggressive in free agency, as promised. If the front-office leader can hit on the large majority of his seven selections, this team could be right in the playoff hunt again in 2026.

Morgan wants to take the best prospects available, and he believes the squad as presently constructed gives him the chance to do just that. The Panthers are one of the more intriguing possibilities at No. 19 overall, given they could go in almost any direction to improve the roster.

While the Panthers will have to wait and see what goes on in front of them, one potential option left no doubt about his capabilities at Ohio State's pro day. Kayden McDonald may not have the hype of others, but he could be precisely what Carolina is looking for in the defensive trenches.

If Kayden McDonald wasn't on Carolina Panthers' radar, he should be after Ohio State's pro day

McDonald showcased his power and explosiveness to some influential NFL figures in Columbus. This stamps the exclamation point on what he recorded in college. With the Panthers releasing A'Shawn Robinson to improve their salary-cap situation, finding a legitimate nose tackle to go alongside Derrick Brown and Tershawn Wharton should be considered at some stage.

They do have Bobby Brown III, who has experience as a 3-4 nose. The Panthers also have high hopes for Cam Jackson after his rookie flashes. But if McDonald is available at No. 19, there are far worse avenues Morgan could go down.

Though McDonald doesn't offer much from a pass-rush standpoint, he's an immovable object against the run with a high motor and explosive tendencies off the snap. The prospect can absorb combination blocks effectively while also having the violent hands to make opposing offensive linemen uncomfortable.

Others will be considered, of course. The Panthers need to maximize quarterback Bryce Young's window by adding more firepower. Ejiro Evero's secondary needs more, especially at nickel cornerback and safety. Another linebacker couldn't be completely dismissed, and Morgan also needs to find long-term solutions on the offensive line.

That said, the defensive front also needs a boost in energy. Wharton and Bobby Brown didn't meet expectations last season. Jackson is a work in progress, so it's not hard to see why Morgan might take the plunge on a first-round talent. McDonald is precisely that. His pro day showcase gave the Panthers and everyone else around the league plenty to think about.

Whether it'll be enough to convince Morgan and Evero is another matter.