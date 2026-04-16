Panthers' final pre-draft visit could be Dan Morgan's most telling clue yet

The deadline for NFL teams to visit with prospects before the 2026 NFL Draft has passed. In the hours prior, the Carolina Panthers still had time for one more meeting with a coveted defensive star who could be under consideration.

And it might also be general manager Dan Morgan's biggest clue yet.

Morgan prioritized the defense in free agency, and rightfully so. Most analysts expect another weapon for quarterback Bryce Young at No. 19 overall, but everything is on the table. The Panthers also have a second-round pick at No. 51, and LSU safety A.J. Haulcy may be available at this stage of the draft.

Carolina Panthers host A.J. Haulcy on final pre-draft visit, which could be telling

According to Haulcy's Instagram account, he visited the Panthers on the final day of his pre-draft tour of interested suitors on Wednesday. Most of the heavy lifting has been done in watching tape and speaking with prospects, but Morgan and his staff must have been sufficiently enticed by the defensive back's credentials to warrant further investigation at the 11th hour.

Turning on Haulcy's film, it's not hard to see why the Panthers are enamored with his skill set. He excels in zone coverage, which is Ejiro Evero's preference. He reads the quarterback's eyes consistently well from deep and has the closing speed needed to arrive with clean timing to the contact point.

Haulcy's ball skills deserve recognition. He became renowned for creating turnovers in college, which is something the Panthers lacked opposite Tre'von Moehrig on their defensive back end in 2025. He is a willing defender in run support, but his tackling technique needs refinement to reach his full potential.

If the Panthers don't draft a safety in the first round, this could be an intriguing possibility in the second. Haulcy may not be around at No. 51, but Morgan has done his due diligence just in case. Carolina will be ready for anything. Still, from a scheme perspective, this looks like a match made in heaven.

Haulcy no doubt made a strong claim to be in the Panthers' plans. He's not the most imposing defensive back, and his recovery speed can be complicated, but adding him to a secondary that includes Moehrig, Jaycee Horn, and Mike Jackson Sr. brings mouthwatering potential.

The Panthers have the luxury of taking the best prospects available, regardless of need. But judging by the lateness of this visit, and the physical intangibles Haulcy brings to the table, it would be surprising if he wasn't on Carolina's second-round shortlist.

Whether he'll be available is another matter, but there isn't much longer to wait.