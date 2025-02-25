3 Carolina Panthers draft picks we can safely call busts after the 2024 season

One of the biggest factors behind the Carolina Panthers' plunge to rock bottom under previous regimes was their inability to draft well. Dan Morgan is looking to rectify the issue as part of his long-term plan to get this franchise among the contenders again.

Morgan emphasized building through the draft and supplementing any remaining needs in free agency. The Panthers are laying the foundations for a successful future. That will take time, but the strides made over the second half of 2024 leave reasons for encouragement.

The Panthers' brass is currently in Indianapolis for the NFL Scouting Combine. This is one of the most important events on the assessment calendar, but it's also where contract negotiations begin and even trade talks commence. For Morgan, maximizing his nine draft selections in 2025 will go a long way toward achieving his offseason objectives.

The front-office leader got a mixed return from his first draft class. Almost every rookie — and two undrafted free agents — got significant playing time aside from seventh-rounder Michael Barrett following his trade to the Seattle Seahawks. Their production was mixed, but gaining this experience should serve them well if they work hard to develop their crafts.

Others taken in previous years aren't so lucky. With this in mind, here are three Panthers draft picks we can safely call busts after the 2024 season.

Carolina Panthers draft picks we can safely call busts after the 2024 season

Terrace Marshall Jr. - Former Carolina Panthers WR

No. 59 overall selection | 2021 NFL Draft

Trust the Carolina Panthers to place their faith in the wide receiver from LSU's historic national championship team in 2019 who wasn't capable of becoming a consistent professional. Rumors the team took Terrace Marshall Jr. because the New Orleans Saints were looking to bring him into the fold with the next pick left Matt Rhule and Scott Fitterer feeling smug. How wrong they were.

Marshall's fate is something seen across the league annually. He always shone during the summer — a genuine shorts and shells MVP. Unfortunately for the wideout, he never put it together consistently enough in a competitive setting.

After gaining 64 receptions from 110 targets for 767 receiving yards and one touchdown over his first three seasons, Marshall attempted to make an impact under new head coach Dave Canales to no avail. Dan Morgan didn't wait, releasing the former second-round pick during final cuts.

Marshall spent time with the San Francisco 49ers before landing on the Las Vegas Raiders practice squad. He featured seven times in 2024, gaining just three receptions from six targets for 41 receiving yards.

This was a major swing and a miss for the Panthers. Thankfully, he's not their problem anymore.