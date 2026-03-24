3 Panthers firmly on the roster bubble after Dan Morgan's spending spree

Dan Morgan made his intentions abundantly clear before free agency. The general manager was ready to move the Carolina Panthers into win-now mode, and he knew what signings were needed to make the league sit up and take notice.

The Panthers spared no expense to get edge rusher Jaelan Phillips and linebacker Devin Lloyd — two of the best free agents available, regardless of position — to kick things off. Carolina snagged left tackle Rasheed Walker for way below his projected market value. They filled out the depth chart with improved options to raise competition this summer, which also provides some extra flexibility during the 2026 NFL Draft.

Morgan has raised the stakes, enhancing his growing reputation along the way. The mood has changed in Carolina, and anyone not pulling their weight won't last long as this ambitious project looks to take the next step.

With this in mind, here are three Panthers players who could find themselves firmly on the roster bubble when on-field preparations for the new campaign begin.

Carolina Panthers players firmly on the roster bubble after Dan Morgan's spending spree

Bam Martin-Scott - LB

The Panthers made a massive statement by signing Lloyd. Christian Rozeboom left for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, and nobody is crying too much about it. Trevin Wallace is still around, but any new arrivals are not going to make things any easier for Bam Martin-Scott.

There's no doubt Martin-Scott was one of the feel-good stories last summer to make the squad. He didn't see much time on the defensive rotation, and the added quality at the defensive second level means another rousing effort is needed this time around.

Trevis Gipson - OLB

Even though Trevis Gipson signed a new one-year deal to stay with the club, the hard work is just getting started. Phillips, Nic Scourton, Princely Umanmielen, and Patrick Jones II look like roster locks. With Nick Hampton also joining the ranks, the edge-rushing room is pretty crowded.

Gipson flashed briefly whenever his number was called last season. More will be needed to cement his roster status in 2026.

Jimmy Horn Jr. - WR

The Panthers have made some minor moves at the receiver position. Jalen Coker got his exclusive rights tender triggered, which was a no-brainer. David Moore returned on a one-year deal, and Carolina also reunited John Metchie III with his former college quarterback, Bryce Young.

It would be surprising if the Panthers didn't acquire another wide receiver with starting-caliber promise during the draft. Jimmy Horn Jr. will be watching developments closely. Though Carolina is unlikely to give up on him so soon in his professional journey, he's got a lot of polishing up to do in pursuit of firmly cementing his status.