3 offseason moves Panthers got right (and 2 they might regret)

It's been a measured offseason for the Carolina Panthers. General manager Dan Morgan knew what was needed to take the next step, and things are looking even more promising ahead of their NFC South title defense in 2026.

Morgan was the right man to lead the organization on its path to respectability and beyond. The Panthers are a completely different operation from the one he inherited. There is purpose, ambition, and cohesiveness where once there was nothing but chaos. However, that doesn't mean the former linebacker will get everything right during his third recruitment period at the helm.

With this in mind, here are three decisions the Panthers may have knocked out of the park, and two they might end up regretting if everything doesn't go according to plan.

3 offseason moves Carolina Panthers got right (and 2 they might regret)

Right: Signing Devin Lloyd

The Panthers pulled off a massive coup with the signing of second-team All-Pro linebacker Devin Lloyd. He was expected to command much more on the free-agent market, but it wasn't too hot in the end. But if he has the impact Carolina envisages, it could completely revolutionize the way coordinator Ejiro Evero approaches the defense.

Might Regret: Releasing A'Shawn Robinson

Morgan had to make sacrifices this offseason. Interior defensive lineman A'Shawn Robinson was always the most obvious, with his early departure saving $10.5 million on the team's salary cap.

Though it seemed inevitable, it leaves a gaping hole in the interior of the defensive line. If the combination of second-round pick Lee Hunter and veteran Bobby Brown III cannot fill it, fans will wonder why more wasn't done to work out a possible restructure.

Right: Drafting Sam Hecht

Carolina let Cade Mays walk in free agency for the Detroit Lions. They signed Luke Fortner in free agency to provide a stopgap. Morgan also managed to get a potential steal in Kansas State product Sam Hecht, who was taken in the fifth round and has enough promise to push for starting involvement sooner rather than later.

Might Regret: Signing Jaelan Phillips

Once the Panthers signed Jaelan Phillips to a four-year, $120 million deal with $80 million guaranteed, most experts immediately called this an overpay. That may be the case, but Carolina identified the edge rusher as its primary target and did whatever it took to get him on board.

Phillips could thrive in Carolina. But if he doesn't, it won't be long before the critics surface.

Right: Drafting Monroe Freeling

The Panthers secured veteran left tackle Rasheed Walker in free agency on a team-friendly deal, but Monroe Freeling represents an investment in the future. He's got the size, length, and athleticism to become a cornerstone piece for the next decade if his ceiling is reached. What that means for Ikem Ekwonu's future remains to be seen, but Carolina couldn't stand still.