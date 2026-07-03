3 Panthers rookies walking into unfair pressure before training camp even begins

The Carolina Panthers have relied heavily on their youth movement under the current regime. It's been a major catalyst behind some impressive achievements since head coach Dave Canales and general manager Dan Morgan took charge, and the power couple will expect this trend to continue.

Morgan values draft picks highly. Canales is steadfast in his refusal to give up on Carolina's selections, believing this is the environment in which they can fulfill their promise. The Panthers are looking to take the next step into legitimate contention, which could place some expectations on the team's 2025 class that they may or may not be able to handle.

With this in mind, here are three Panthers rookies walking into unfair pressure before training camp even begins.

Carolina Panthers rookies walking into unfair pressure before training camp even begins

Chris Brazzell II - WR

The Panthers couldn't believe their luck when wide receiver Chris Brazzell II fell into the third round. They are convinced that he can offer something a little different to their options, and the Tennessee product has a shot to earn playing time immediately.

It'll be a step-by-step process. Expecting Brazzell to hit the ground running with flawless performance is unrealistic. There is some work ahead to improve his play strength and route nuance. If it takes a little longer to pick things up, the Panthers have options to fill the void.

Monroe Freeling - OT

Carolina sees Monroe Freeling as its long-term answer at left tackle. The No. 19 overall selection in the 2026 NFL Draft is supremely athletic with an enormously high ceiling. But any fans expecting to see him on the field right out of the gate might be out of luck.

The Panthers signed veteran Rasheed Walker in free agency, providing a nice insurance policy with Ikem Ekwonu on the shelf. Freeling is competing for the starting job, but expecting him to just waltz into the lineup ignores what makes this project so viable.

Everything must be earned. Freeling will get better with competitive reps, but the Panthers have too much at stake next season to throw him into the fire before he's ready.

Lee Hunter - DL

While Freeling isn't under any real pressure to secure a starting role from Week 1, that might not be the case where second-round defensive lineman Lee Hunter is concerned.

The Panthers were dealt a blow when Tershawn Wharton's neck injury needed surgery. He is expected back at some stage in 2026, but he's also set to miss a considerable period. And given how options are limited on the defensive line, the former Texas Tech star could slot in at the nose as Bobby Brown III moves to a 3-4 end.

Hunter has the size and strength to be impactful. But this will also be a crash course of epic proportions against NFL-caliber offensive linemen.