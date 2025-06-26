3 Panthers walking a fine line after aggressive offseason overhaul

The Carolina Panthers made some drastic alterations to their roster this offseason. Dan Morgan was aggressive while also keeping future financial flexibility intact. That represents a big positive, but it turns up the heat on players now fighting for their futures.

It's the price of progress. The Panthers are not going to get anywhere by standing still. They need to keep pushing forward and gradually build momentum. Anyone not pulling their weight or failing to display the correct resolve won't come along for the ride.

This will be decided at training camp and preseason. Some tough decisions await those in power, but these three Panthers players are already walking a fine line after Morgan's aggressive offseason overhaul.

Panthers players walking a fine line after aggressive offseason overhaul

A'Shawn Robinson, DL

Morgan urgently strengthened the defensive trenches, and rightfully so. The Panthers signed Tershawn Wharton and Bobby Brown III to decent deals. They drafted Cam Jackson to bolster depth, which looks a lot more solid these days.

With Derrick Brown also returning from injury, Ejiro Evero has an embarrassment of riches to call upon. Those who underperformed last season need to step up, including A'Shawn Robinson.

The former Alabama standout didn't meet expectations in 2024. Robinson is in danger of becoming an afterthought if he cannot provide the consistency needed as part of Evero's 3-4 defensive front rotation.

D.J. Johnson, OLB

Carolina's edge-rushing room received a much-needed makeover this offseason. The Panthers signed Patrick Jones II in free agency and traded up twice on Day 2 of the 2025 NFL Draft for Nic Scourton and Princely Umanmielen. This was extremely necessary, but it could be a sign that the coaching staff is finally ready to give up on D.J. Johnson.

Trading up to No. 80 overall in 2023 for Johnson was a panic-stricken move that quickly became ill-advised. He offers nothing from a pass-rushing standpoint and will be 27 years old next season — the third of his professional career.

Making the roster would be an accomplishment this time around.

David Moore, WR

The Panthers' wide receiver room is crowded. There aren't many available spots, at least from the outside looking in. That raises the stakes considerably for those further down the pecking order fighting for recognition.

David Moore is among them. The former seventh-round selection is a trusted ally of Dave Canales from three separate NFL stops. He's a solid if not spectacular player, although he underwhelmed when tasked with significant responsibilities during the previous campaign.

Moore is battling it out for the sixth wideout spot alongside Hunter Renfrow, Kobe Hudson, and Jacolby George. It could go either way, but Canales' faith and his ability to impact special teams might be enough to get a reprieve.

