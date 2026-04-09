3 under-pressure Panthers signings who may not make it to Week 1

Dan Morgan put together a methodical free agency. The general manager knew what was required to take this project forward, and the Carolina Panthers knew precisely how to get it.

Morgan made two massive splashes that got the NFL's attention. Edge rusher Jaelan Phillips and linebacker Devin Lloyd will be enormous help. But for others acquired by the club, their status is less than assured.

Some will have rotational roles. For a select few, getting a deal was the easy part. Earning a spot on the roster will be far trickier.

With this in mind, here are three under-pressure Panthers signings who may not make it until Week 1 of the 2026 season.

Under-pressure Carolina Panthers signings who may not make it to Week 1

Stone Forsythe - OT

The Panthers may be without Ikem Ekwonu for most of the 2026 season as he recovers from a ruptured patellar tendon. Rasheed Walker was acquired to fill the void, which could be an absolute bargain if he meets expectations. Carolina also signed Stone Forsythe, which was much more underwhelming.

Forsythe was arguably the worst tackle in football last season. He has the size and length to be impactful, but the former Florida standout is technically flawed and gets overwhelmed quickly. If the Panthers can find another offensive tackle at some stage during the draft, he'll have a fight to carve out his spot on the 53-man roster.

John Metchie III - WR

Carolina signed John Metchie III, its only addition to the wide receiver room so far. This reunites the wide receiver with Bryce Young, his former college quarterback. Though his NFL career might not have gone according to plan so far, this already-established chemistry will be closely monitored by fans this offseason.

Metchie gets a chance, but nothing more. The Panthers have Tetairoa McMillan and Jalen Coker as their established starting tandem. They still have faith in Xavier Legette and Jimmy Horn Jr. David Moore is the veteran presence, and Morgan is also considering another draft prospect high in the order for the third straight year.

Any more new signings aren't going to make things easier for Metchie. A massive effort is required throughout the summer.

A.J. Dillon - RB

Losing Rico Dowdle in free agency was almost a foregone conclusion. The Panthers let this happen due to the pending return of Jonathon Brooks, who could be a significant addition to the ranks if he gets a better run of luck on the health front.

Chuba Hubbard and Trevor Etienne are still around and should play important roles. The Panthers also signed A.J. Dillon, who was productive earlier in his career but has undergone a concerning trajectory in recent years.

Dillon missed the entire 20024 campaign through injury. He played just seven times for the Philadelphia Eagles last season. Much will depend on how many running backs the Panthers take through, but the Boston College product has his work cut out for him.