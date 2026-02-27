3 wide receivers who can flip Panthers draft board upside down at NFL Combine

The Carolina Panthers have been quite active at this year's NFL Scouting Combine.

Their week kicked off with a bang as head coach Dave Canales revealed he was handing over play-calling duties to offensive coordinator Brad Idzik. Backup quarterback Andy Dalton is involved in trade rumors. General manager Dan Morgan has taken the rounds with members of the media, most recently with The Pat McAfee Show.

As the Combine ramps up, so does the anticipation for the NFL Draft.

The Panthers require a true receiving playmaker out of the slot or an adequate No. 3 pass-catcher who could generate explosive plays downfield. Wide receivers will take the gridiron on Saturday for on-field workouts as they look to improve their draft stock, and we have three of them to watch that afternoon.

Let's dive in.

Wide receiver prospects the Carolina Panthers should watch during NFL Scouting Combine drills

KC Concepcion, Texas A&M Aggies

While the odds seem low for the Panthers to draft a wideout in the first round for a third consecutive year, one player comes to mind with the No. 19 pick. A Charlotte native and former North Carolina State transfer, the Texas A&M standout became one of the most dangerous playmakers in the SEC in 2025, displaying an incredible skill set as a route runner and return specialist.

The Panthers need a player like Concepcion who can generate plays after the catch, win vertically with explosiveness, and add a dynamic toolkit to the offense. He could be one of the fastest wideouts in Indianapolis, and a crowning performance might make him a fan-favorite in the process quickly.

Antonio Williams, Clemson Tigers

It feels too good to be true, but Carolina is in the best position in franchise history to draft its first prospect from Clemson. While the Panthers are in contention for two top prospects from Dabo Swinney's roster, they could also be looking at their top pass-catcher.

Antonio Williams is a terrific route-runner out of the slot with great short-area quickness, change of direction, and short-area burst to create big plays after the catch. The biggest question entering Indianapolis is how he will weigh in and whether he can run a sound 40-yard dash time, as he has been reported to lack a true third gear in the open field.

Skyler Bell, UConn Huskies

Do you see the trend here? The Panthers require playmakers like Skyler Bell, Williams, and Concepcion to help make their offense more explosive under Idzik. The former Wisconsin transfer had an incredible season for the Huskies, tallying 1,200 receiving yards and 13 touchdowns.

Bell is going to win inside-out as a run-after-catch threat with ample explosiveness and quickness in space. The Panthers are likely looking for that slot/Z-receiver ability, and he is the perfect player for it.

A great testing day could make Bell the team's target at receiver in the second or third round of the draft.