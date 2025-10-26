3 wildly bold Panthers predictions for crunch Week 8 game against the Bills

The Carolina Panthers are starting to raise a few eyebrows around the league. Head coach Dave Canales' squad is on a three-game winning run. They have won four of their last five, and are right on the cusp of wild-card contention within a highly competitive NFC.

And now, their best measuring stick yet is upon them.

The Buffalo Bills are coming to Bank of America Stadium in Week 8. They've gone through some issues after an imposing start, but they should be fresh and refocused coming off their bye week. There are plenty of close connections between the two clubs, including the return of veteran linebacker Shaq Thompson for the first time since his contentious departure from the Panthers this offseason.

Another fascinating afternoon awaits, and fans are more expectant than ever. Before then, here are three bold Panthers predictions.

Wildy bold Carolina Panthers predictions for crunch Week 8 game against the Bills

Panthers gain 200+ rushing yards

With quarterback Bryce Young missing the game with a high ankle sprain, there will be more onus on the rushing attack to set the tone than ever before. Rico Dowdle and Chuba Hubbard will be deployed in a committee approach once again, and this looks like another tremendous opportunity to make a statement.

The Bills are conceding 156.3 rushing yards per game on average, including 210 in their last outing against the Bijan Robinson-led Atlanta Falcons. Dowdle and Hubbard can feast, providing the Panthers don't fall into a heavy deficit.

Panthers hold James Cook under 70 all-purpose yards

One of the most significant positives behind the Panthers' renaissance centers on their run defense. This once porous unit has quietly become an area of strength, which will be needed more than ever with James Cook in their immediate crosshairs.

Cook is one of the league's most prolific dual-threat running backs, averaging 104.3 scrimmage yards per game in 2025. If the Panthers can keep this number below 70, they will have a good chance.

Jalen Coker leads the Panthers in receptions

Excitement was buzzing among the fan base for Jalen Coker's return from injury in Week 7 against the New York Jets. He didn't bring in any of his two targets, but this should have enabled the promising wide receiver to shake off the rust following his long absence.

Providing veteran quarterback Andy Dalton can get the football out quickly and accurately, Coker should be in for a much more profitable afternoon versus the Bills. If some early momentum can be generated, don't be surprised if the undrafted free agent out of Holy Cross leads the team in receptions when it's all said and done.