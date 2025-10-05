3 wildly bold Panthers predictions for Week 5 test against the Dolphins

It's put up or shut up time for the Carolina Panthers. Starting the season 1-3 isn't what head coach Dave Canales had in mind. If that becomes 1-4 against the Miami Dolphins, that leaves them facing yet another lost campaign.

Canales is coming under increasing fire. He's feeling the strain, and the Panthers aren't progressing effectively enough after the coach's bullish projections before the start of competition. Unless things turn around soon, it's not hard to see why his seat will get increasingly warm.

A considerable effort is needed. Canales needs to stop coaching scared. His players need to execute with more conviction. The Dolphins won't be a walkover, but this is a game the Panthers could win if everyone performs to the level expected.

Before then, here are three bold predictions for Carolina's crucial Week 5 game versus Miami.

Wildly bold Panthers predictions for Week 5 test against the Dolphins

Tetairoa McMillan gains 150 receiving yards

Much has been made about the Panthers' injury problems so far. But so long as Tetairoa McMillan is still making things happen on the outside, Carolina's passing attack should be just fine.

McMillan has emerged as the alpha dog quickly. His connection with Bryce Young wasn't entirely on point in Week 4, but this is a good chance to break out versus a Miami secondary that looks extremely vulnerable through the first month of the campaign.

Rico Dowdle scores two touchdowns

The Panthers won't have Chuba Hubbard to depend upon in Week 5. The calf issue that he was dealing with entering last weekend's game got worse, and those in power opted to give him extra time to heal. It's not ideal, but this is precisely why Dan Morgan signed Rico Dowdle.

Dowdle has played second fiddle to Hubbard so far. He's expected to come into the limelight now, and producing a multi-touchdown contest at Bank of America Stadium would be a good place to start.

Carolina Panthers win by 10 points

This is a must-win game for the Panthers. They have to send their fans home happy, especially after waving the white flag in New England last time out. If they don't, pressure is only going to build on Canales and everyone else.

The Dolphins are beatable, and they are also without All-Pro wide receiver Tyreek Hill after a gruesome knee injury. It won't be easy, especially with Carolina also dealing with health issues, but don't be surprised if they dig deep enough to gain another comfortable victory on home soil.

