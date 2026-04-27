3 winners (and 2 losers) from the Panthers' dominant 2026 NFL Draft haul

The Carolina Panthers were in a strong position heading into the 2026 NFL Draft. General manager Dan Morgan was aggressive in free agency, giving him the perfect chance to take the best prospects available. And the haul with his seven selections was impressive.

Morgan didn't have to chase anything. He was strategic, methodical, and struck with conviction when opportunities arose. The Panthers played their board effectively, but there will be some inevitable ripple effects from the choices made.

With this in mind, here are three winners and two losers from Carolina's exploits during the draft.

Winners and losers from the Carolina Panthers' superb 2026 NFL Draft haul

Winner: Jonathon Brooks, RB

The Panthers were unable to keep Rico Dowdle in free agency, but there is a good chance they didn't want to, in any case. A.J. Dillon was signed to boost depth, but all eyes were on Morgan to see if he would draft another running back for the third straight year.

Morgan avoided the temptation. Though it was somewhat surprising, this represents a massive confidence boost for Jonathon Brooks as he finally looks to impose himself after two torn ACLs on the same knee in recent years.

Loser: Ikem Ekwonu, OT

Ikem Ekwonu's devastating injury came at the worst possible time. The Panthers haven't disclosed any recovery timeline for the left tackle's return. However, their decision to select Monroe Freeling at No. 19 overall doesn't exactly bode well for his chances.

Winner: Bryce Young, QB

The Panthers believe in Bryce Young. After focusing on the defense in free agency, Morgan added to the quarterback's supporting cast with Freeling, wide receiver Chris Brazzell II, and a long-term starting center in Sam Hecht. The pieces are coming together nicely, and if the young stars already around develop accordingly, everything is in place for the signal-caller to flourish.

Loser: Chau Smith-Wade, CB

Adding to the cornerback room was anticipated. When the board fell in Carolina's favor, Morgan took Will Lee III. He was nicknamed The Blanket in college for his ability to shut down receivers. He's also got the versatility to play inside or outside. With Mike Jackson Sr. and Jaycee Horn operating on the boundary, the Texas A&M product could take Chau Smith-Wade's starting spot in the nickel with a smooth transition.

Winner: Ja'Tavion Sanders, TE

The Panthers were widely expected to add another pass-catching tight end during the draft. Kenyon Sadiq went off the board before Carolina got the chance to pick at No. 19. Morgan didn't believe there was any legitimate value further down the order, which gives Ja'Tavion Sanders another chance to prove his worth after his projected breakout fell flat last season.