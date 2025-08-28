3 winners (and 4 losers) from the Panthers' 53-man roster cut-down

The Carolina Panthers have trimmed their roster to 53 players. As always, the first wave of moves brought a mix of surprises, confirmations, and tough decisions.

Dave Canales and Dan Morgan clearly emphasized depth, versatility, and youth in shaping the team. Inevitably, this left some established veterans on the outside looking in.

Here’s a look at the biggest winners and losers from roster cut-down day.

Winners and losers from the Carolina Panthers' 2025 roster cut-down

Winners

Carolina Panthers' draft class

Every single 2025 draft pick made the team, a clear sign of how much the Panthers believe in their rookie haul. From first-round receiver Tetairoa McMillan to late-round tight end Mitchell Evans and running back Trevor Etienne, Carolina is banking on youth to reshape the roster.

Brycen Tremayne, WR

The big-bodied wideout went from under-the-radar to indispensable. Brycen Tremayne not only carved out a role as a depth receiver but also cemented his value on special teams. His rise pushed out Hunter Renfrow, one of the more difficult cuts of the day.

Thomas Incoom and D.J. Johnson, OLBs

The Panthers surprisingly kept six outside linebackers, and that decision directly benefited Thomas Incoom and D.J. Johnson. Their special teams value and strong camp performances helped them survive a crowded room.

Losers

Hunter Renfrow, WR

Perhaps the toughest cut of all. Hunter Renfrow battled back from ulcerative colitis to put together a strong training camp, but Carolina’s wide receiver depth ultimately squeezed him out.

Raheem Blackshear, RB/KR

A fan favorite for his tough running style, Raheem Blackshear couldn’t overcome the numbers game in the backfield. Etienne’s speed and versatility gave him the edge, leaving the undrafted free agent without a roster spot despite his best efforts.

Inside linebacker depth

Carolina only kept four inside linebackers, leaving them razor-thin behind starters Christian Rozeboom and Trevin Wallace. While undrafted rookie Bam Martin-Scott was one of the feel-good stories of camp, this position feels unfinished. Expect more roster churn here before Week 1.

Ryan Fitzgerald, PK

The rookie kicker made the 53-man roster, which is a massive accomplishment. Still, his job security is anything but guaranteed.

The Panthers have openly said they’re monitoring available kickers around the league. Until Ryan Fitzgerald trots out against the Jacksonville Jaguars for the opener, his hold on the job feels thin.

Nothing is certain, so expect further changes to come as the Panthers strive to emerge from obscurity and re-enter the playoff picture this season.

