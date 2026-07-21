4 Panthers who could make summer roster choices impossible to predict

The Carolina Panthers have more stability and continuity than ever before. General manager Dan Morgan and head coach Dave Canales made some slight tweaks to the roster this offseason, but the core is firmly intact. That will only serve them well as they head into an NFC South title defense in 2026.

Business is about to pick up for the Panthers. Training camp is here, and Canales still has a lot to navigate before preseason games and the real action. Some things are set in stone, but others are hanging in the balance, with opportunities available to those who prove their worth.

With this in mind, here are four Panthers players who could make some of Canales' summer roster choices impossible to predict.

Carolina Panthers players who could make summer roster choices impossible to predict

Monroe Freeling - OT

The Panthers signed veteran left tackle Rasheed Walker to provide a short-term stopgap with Ikem Ekwonu out through injury. But make no mistake; the best-case scenario is No. 19 overall pick Monroe Freeling carving out the starting job for himself from Week 1.

Whether he is capable remains to be seen. Freeling's athletic traits are incredible, and his ceiling is through the roof with some additional polish. There is no real pressure on the rookie right now, but that doesn't mean he won't want to force the issue and unseat Walker quicker than anticipated.

John Metchie III - WR

The battle for places in Carolina's receiver room will be fascinating to watch this summer. Tetairoa McMillan, Jalen Coker, Xavier Legette, and third-round rookie Chris Brazzell II are roster locks. David Moore's special-teams value and veteran leadership make him difficult to cut, which could leave one or two spots for the rest.

John Metchie III is among those on the fringes aiming to force his way into Carolina's plans. His electrifying college connection with quarterback Bryce Young gives him an advantage over the rest, but the luckless wideout's status remains precarious for now.

Cam Jackson - DL

There is an opening for playing time on the defensive front after Tershawn Wharton's neck injury. While all the hype centers on Bobby Brown III and second-round rookie Lee Hunter filling the void, Cam Jackson will also fancy his chances of making a considerable impression.

Jackson was used sparingly as a rookie, but he did flash some moments of quality in just 85 defensive snaps. He's reportedly looked the part throughout OTAs and mandatory minicamp, so the 2025 fifth-round pick could be in line for more work if he impresses when the pads go on.

Lathan Ranson - S

The Panthers have an alpha dog on their defensive back end in Tre'von Moehrig. Who plays alongside him remains the big talking point, but veteran Nick Scott remains the favorite after signing a new one-year deal this offseason.

In an ideal world, the Panthers will get more from their younger safeties. Lathan Ransom's flashes as a rookie were encouraging, and though there remain some concerns about his discipline in coverage, he could provoke a discussion with a strong training camp and preseason.