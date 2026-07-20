Panthers' unusual summer advantage could pay off when it matters most

We have finally made it. Football is back in Charlotte this week as the Carolina Panthers report for training camp, signaling the start of their season and igniting their hopes for a second consecutive NFC South title.

Head coach Dave Canales will be piloting the team for the first time in a CEO-like role after handing over play-calling duties to Brad Idzik, a move made after an inconsistent offensive showing in 2025 and necessary for the long-term growth and evolution of quarterback Bryce Young.

New additions on both sides of the ball by general manager Dan Morgan have paved the way for improvement and success. These are exciting times for Panthers fans and a reason for more hope and optimism as an organization.

Carolina Panthers have an advantage over most this summer

Those times will start earlier than usual as the Panthers will unofficially kick off the 2026 NFL season in the Pro Football Hall of Fame game against the Arizona Cardinals in two weeks, with legendary linebacker Luke Kuechly being enshrined in Canton this summer. A fourth preseason game means an early start to camp for the franchise, but more opportunities for young players and veterans on the roster bubble.

Playing in four preseason games was once the norm, with a fifth for two select teams in the Hall of Fame game. Now, the preseason is only three games — three opportunities for players to fight for their spot to play on Sundays. This year, the Panthers have four to test their depth and identify who should and shouldn't be on the roster this fall.

A fourth preseason game and a longer training camp are crucial for players such as 2025 sixth-round wide receiver Jimmy Horn Jr., veteran John Metchie III, and special teams unit standouts David Moore and Brycen Tremayne. Their skill sets will be tested in four games, plus joint practices against the Jacksonville Jaguars and Houston Texans.

Those extra practices provide chances that other players on the bubble last summer could've used. It will be helpful to determine whether the Panthers keep 10 defensive backs, four edge rushers, six or seven wide receivers, or 9-10 offensive linemen.

These practices, exhibition games, and joint sessions also provide more reps for the offense under Idzik, helping them develop chemistry and improve sequencing each week.

Some fans voiced concern about canceling the final day of OTAs and the mandatory mini-camp, but with a hot Charlotte summer and a longer preseason/training camp, it won't matter in the long run.

This preseason could give the Panthers what they need to help thrive in 2026. They'll have a first-place schedule, more primetime matchups, and a test of their resolve and depth on both sides of the ball. The Panthers' extended path to the regular season can prove beneficial down the road.