5 Panthers who could turn training camp into their personal launchpad

The Carolina Panthers are just a few short days away from training camp. And an opportunity knocks for those seeking roster spots or increased responsibilities during the 2026 campaign.

Head coach Dave Canales and general manager Dan Morgan believe they have a shot to make some real noise after winning the NFC South last season. The vibes are positive, and this is a young roster with more ambition than ever. At the same time, there is a real urgency to build, and there could be some fascinating twists over the summer months.

With this in mind, here are five Panthers players who could enhance their stock considerably by lighting up training camp in the coming weeks.

Carolina Panthers players who could turn training camp into their personal launchpad

Jonathon Brooks - RB

The anticipation around running back Jonathon Brooks' return is palpable. It's been almost two years out with torn ACLs, but there were signs over early offseason workouts that he has not lost any explosiveness or speed during his grueling rehabilitation.

Carolina is taking things easy with Brooks. This is a gradual process to ensure he is ready to make a significant contribution in Week 1 onward. It'll be interesting to see how the Texas product responds to contact when the pads go on, but all signs point upward for a player who still boasts immense potential.

Princely Umanmielen - OLB

The Panthers' edge rushing options received a substantial boost with their splash signing of Jaelan Phillips. But it must be a collective effort to generate the pressure needed to cause havoc.

Nic Scourton and Patrick Jones II will play important roles. Princely Umanmielen remains the wild card, but with one year of NFL experience and the size and explosiveness that can create problems, a bigger share of snaps could be in his immediate future if confidence in his consistency increases.

Umanmielen isn't lacking in confidence. This should serve him well as he looks to take the next step.

Xavier Legette - WR

Turning on the style is imperative for third-year wide receiver Xavier Legette. There remain significant doubts about his long-term outlook in Carolina, and the only way he can answer them is by producing the goods when it counts.

Legette has heard the criticism, and he's keeping receipts. He's confident about turning the tide, and the Panthers are giving him a shot to do just that. But with rookie third-rounder Chris Brazzell II setting his sights on the WR3 role, a dominant training camp is crucial.

It's now or never for Legette, and he knows it.

Corey Thornton - CB

It didn't take long to figure out that Corey Thornton was looking to make up for some lost time this offseason. The undrafted free agent took the Panthers by storm in Year 1 before injury struck. Now he's back, and he looks well on course to win the starting nickel cornerback job once again.

Thornton has the size, length, and physical approach that can flourish in defensive coordinator Ejiro Evero's system. He's got a big believer in Pro Bowl corner Jaycee Horn, and a strong training camp this summer will cement his status as an important piece of the puzzle.