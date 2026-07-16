4 Panthers experiments Dave Canales may quickly abandon at training camp

Head coach Dave Canales has a lot to figure out before the Carolina Panthers begin their third season under his leadership. Everything is coming together nicely, but there are also a few concerns that must be addressed before hope can increase.

Even though things look pretty settled right now, Canales and general manager Dan Morgan will not hesitate to shake things up if they believe change is needed.

This is no time to stand still, not when the Panthers are so close to making some real noise. They run a developmental program, but the high stakes before an NFC South title defense mean there is no room for those who are not pulling their weight.

With this in mind, here are four experiments that Canales could quickly abandon at training camp if the signs are not especially promising.

Carolina Panthers experiments that head coach Dave Canales may quickly abandon at training camp

Xavier Legette as WR3

The Panthers are not ready to throw in the towel on Xavier Legette. Fans remain divided, but the wide receiver was always going to have a longer leash than most as the No. 32 overall selection in the 2024 NFL Draft.

Legette has been working hard to improve his craft. He knows how critical the stakes are this season, and he wants to remain part of the team's plans. However, with third-round rookie Chris Brazzell II looking to make an immediate impact, a situation could arise in which the South Carolina product is demoted even further down the depth chart.

Chau Smith-Wade in the nickel

This may already be in motion. Second-year defensive back Corey Thornton is healthy again, and his imposing start over Carolina's offseason program didn't go unnoticed by Canales. If the same trend continues at camp, the undrafted free agent out of Louisville could be the Week 1 starter in the nickel.

What that means for Chau Smith-Wade is anyone's guess. He played a lot last season, but his consistency was up and down. The Panthers have no margin for error if they want to go deeper into the playoffs, and experimenting with him at safety earlier this offseason doesn't exactly bode well.

Trevin Wallace as LB2

Free-agent signing Devin Lloyd promises to be a major addition to Carolina's linebacker room. But for this group to become stable, the Panthers also need more from Trevin Wallace in Year 3 of his professional career.

It's been a rollercoaster two years for Wallace since the Panthers selected him in the third round. His highs are high, and the lows are extremely low. Finding a happy medium is the challenge, but if Morgan is not entirely satisfied, he may seek outside assistance.

Ja'Tavion Sanders as TE passing threat

Despite the constant stream of rumors throughout the offseason, Morgan did nothing to improve the tight end position. There is confidence in the options available, which probably means Ja'Tavion Sanders will get another shot at proving himself as the team's primary pass-catcher at the position.

Sanders didn't do much to inspire last time out. Injuries once again held him back, but he got the benefit of the doubt. However, the Panthers could easily pivot if they are not entirely satisfied with his progress in the training camp pressure cooker.