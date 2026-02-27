4 impending Panthers free agents who have Dan Morgan in a brutal dilemma

All eyes might be on the 2026 NFL Scouting Combine right now, but general manager Dan Morgan has some urgent business to attend to before free agency. This all starts by deciding on the futures of his own free agents.

Some will be let go without much fanfare attached. Others will be given new deals in recognition of their exceptional efforts so far. The Panthers don't have much to spend right now, but that should change by the time legal tampering is permitted around the league.

In some cases, their respective fates could go either way. With this in mind, here are four Panthers free agents who have Morgan in a brutal dilemma.

Impending Carolina Panthers free agents who have Dan Morgan in a brutal dilemma

Cade Mays - C

Cade Mays has been the Panthers' starting center for the best part of two seasons. However, there is a good chance he is looking to get paid this offseason, with his career momentum at an all-time high.

Considering the money already invested in Carolina's offensive line, Mays' demands, and what he could potentially get on the open market, he might receive an offer that exceeds the Panthers' valuation. Reports suggest they will let the Tennessee product test free agency, but what comes after is far from certain.

Christian Rozeboom - LB

Morgan has made no secret about his desire to attack reinforcements at the linebacker position this offseason. The Panthers will use free agency and the draft to make the improvements needed, leaving Christian Rozeboom's future hanging in the balance after just one season.

Rozeboom was expected to be a rotational presence and core special-teams threat until Josey Jewell's concussion issues saw him released. He became a starter and did relatively well despite the obvious limitations. But unless he is willing to accept a lesser role, he may be moved on.

Brady Christensen - OL

The Panthers' offensive line depth is a tricky conundrum for Morgan to figure out this offseason. He kept everyone around in 2025, but it would be a big surprise if the same happened again. Brady Christensen is one of the biggest conundrums, stemming from a frustrating campaign that ended well ahead of schedule due to a torn Achilles.

Christensen's versatility to play anywhere along the interior is valuable. But there is just no telling whether this injury will hinder his ability to be impactful moving forward.

D.J. Wonnum - OLB

Carolina is also looking to enhance its pass-rushing weapons. That won't be cheap on the free-agent market, and there is also the small matter of D.J. Wonnum's situation to factor into the equation.

Wonnum didn't get many sacks last season. He did a lot of the dirty work that doesn't show up on the stat sheet. Even so, his teammates knew how vital his contribution was to the overall game plan. Getting him back will be considered, but the Panthers may also be turning their attention to other targets.