4 Panthers players quietly forcing fans to rethink what this team can be

The Carolina Panthers are now on their break before training camp. It's an earlier start for head coach Dave Canales' squad, due to their participation in the Pro Football Hall of Fame game. But the work already put in this offseason has been encouraging.

Canales knows other teams, especially within the NFC South, will be gunning for the Panthers next season. They're the reigning division champions, and the bold acquisitions made this offseason signal their confidence that more progress is in the way. It'll have to be a collective effort, but there were some pleasant surprises to emerge from Carolina's early offseason activities that should stand them in good stead.

With this in mind, here are four Panthers players who are forcing fans to rethink what this team could become in 2026.

Carolina Panthers players who are quietly forcing fans to rethink what this team can be

Lee Hunter - DL

Defensive coordinator Ejiro Evero has not had a legitimate nose tackle in any of his three seasons running Carolina's 3-4 front. Shy Tuttle manned the anchor role unsuccessfully for two campaigns. A'Shawn Robinson was a little better last season, but he was inevitably released as part of cost-cutting measures.

Lee Hunter is here to change all that. He's a prototype nose tackle with the relentless motor and fierce aggression needed to make his presence felt. With Tershawn Wharton set for an extended spell on the sidelines with a neck injury, the second-round rookie will be thrown into the fire immediately.

Xavier Legette - WR

Things remain precarious for Xavier Legette as he enters Year 3 of his professional career. It's not going according to plan for the 2024 first-round pick so far, but the Panthers have not lost faith. And there is a growing sense in the building that this could be the season where he finally puts everything together.

Legette has trimmed down. He's looking sharper out of his route stems, and the hard work away from the team is reaping rewards. The South Carolina product is behind Tetairoa McMillan and Jalen Coker in the pecking order, but he could still have a decent role to play within Brad Idzik's offense.

Jonathon Brooks - RB

The Panthers didn't do much to replace running back Rico Dowdle, who signed for the Pittsburgh Steelers in free agency. Instead, general manager Dan Morgan has an ace up his sleeve in the form of Jonathon Brooks.

After the best part of two years out with consecutive torn ACLs on the same knee, Brooks is ready to make up for some lost time. The Panthers are taking things slowly, and rightfully so, but the burst and explosiveness already demonstrated by the Texas product over early workouts could change the backfield landscape with a better run of luck on the health front.

Devin Lloyd - LB

It's been a long time since the Panthers have had a dominant linebacker setting the tone. A constant stream of failed free-agent signings and draft picks has come and gone since Luke Kuechly retired. Morgan knew this couldn't go on for much longer.

The Panthers changed their defensive second-level outlook in an instant with the signing of Devin Lloyd. He's coming off a second-team All-Pro campaign with the Jacksonville Jaguars, and he's immediately set a different tone in Carolina.

Simply put, this could be a game-changer.