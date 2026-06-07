4 Carolina Panthers players whose roles look less certain after OTAs

The Carolina Panthers have wrapped up organized team activities. It was a profitable portion of the preparation period for head coach Dave Canales' squad, who have plenty of motivation and momentum after last year's playoff appearance.

It's early days, of course. There is plenty of hype and very few negatives. That is typically the case at this time of year, but some players are already staring at uncertainty before the challenges get tougher in the weeks and months ahead.

With this in mind, here are four Panthers players whose roles look a little less clear after OTAs.

Carolina Panthers players whose roles look less certain after OTAs

Rasheed Walker - OT

The Panthers clearly thought a lot of first-round pick Monroe Freeling. He's got all the athleticism in the world, and Carolina's coaching staff is working hard to refine his technique with a view to installing him as the blindside starter sooner rather than later.

Rasheed Walker is an experienced insurance policy who could start in Week 1 if Freeling needs a little more time. But it's starting to look like he may be a backup and nothing more if the former Georgia star maintains his current trajectory.

Chau Smith-Wade - CB

The nickel cornerback position is an interesting one for fans to monitor. Carolina has options, and Corey Thornton wasted no time in reestablishing himself after his rookie strides were cruelly cut off due to injury. Will Lee III's arrival adds some extra versatility, with Jaycee Horn even being tried in the role if he needs to come off the boundary.

Chau Smith-Wade is fighting to remain in contention. But if Thornton continues to excel over the summer, he could be further down the depth chart than ever.

Jimmy Horn Jr. - WR

There is a fierce competition brewing in the wide receiver room. Tetairoa McMillan and Jalen Coker are cemented as the top two options, but all bets are off aside from that. Several are in position to claim important roles in Brad Idzik's system, but it remains to be seen whether Jimmy Horn Jr. is among them.

Horn flashed promise as a rookie, but there were also flaws. Unless the desired development arrives, the Colorado product could be on the fringes in Year 2 of his professional career.

Bam Martin-Scott - LB

Devin Lloyd's arrival in the Panthers' linebacker room completely changes the dynamic. He's a tone-setter in every sense of the term, and it could bring even more out of Trevin Wallace along the way.

Unfortunately, it pushes others down the pecking order a little. Jackson Kuwatch was also drafted in the seventh round, which leaves Bam Martin-Scott facing an uphill climb in pursuit of a roster spot for the second straight year.