4 Carolina Panthers who could get reduced snaps in Week 12 vs. the Chiefs
By Luke Gray
The Carolina Panthers' return from the bye week shows them growing in confidence and getting healthy again. This is a combination seldom seen in the post-healthy Cam Newton era.
There’s cautious optimism among fans that the pairing of Dan Morgan and Dave Canales, for the first time under David Tepper's ownership, is steering the Panthers into calmer waters. It could go the other way, but hopes are rising.
Carolina is unbeaten since a loss to the Denver Broncos back on November 3. Back-to-back wins and the Week 11 bye mean the Panthers fans haven’t experienced the losing feeling in a while. However, an incredibly tough test awaits when the Super Bowl champion Kansas City Chiefs come to town.
The Panthers are facing a wounded animal in the Chiefs - a very precarious spot for Dave Canales and his squad. Kansas City will be smarting after a loss to Josh Allen and the Buffalo Bills. They will be out to prove a point against an inferior opponent.
This is arguably the biggest game of Bryce Young’s short career to date. Canales had little choice but to stick with the former Alabama star following the win in Munich, but it might not take much for the head coach to go back to Andy Dalton after maintaining this was a week-to-week evaluation.
Without further ado, let’s take a look at four Panthers who could see a reduction in snaps against Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs.
Carolina Panthers players who could see reduced snaps in Week 12
LaBryan Ray - Carolina Panthers DL
As with last season, the Carolina Panthers defensive line rotation is filled with names not widely known around the league. With Derrick Brown injured, veterans A’Shawn Robinson and Shy Tuttle have stepped into larger roles. Outside those two, it’s been a jumble of journeymen and unheralded draft prospects.
One of those names is LaBryan Ray. The player performed admirably in 2023 and has seen a bigger role than expected again this season. The former Alabama star played 63 percent of the defensive snaps in Week 10, which is a sign of how devoid of depth this unit has become.
With rookie Jaden Crumedy healthy for the first time this season, expect him to factor in the rotation to close out the campaign. While Ray has been fine, he isn’t a long-term part of this rotation. The Panthers and defensive line coach Todd Wash need to see if the sixth-round selection has what it takes.
Being a draft pick of the new front office staff means Crumedy will likely be in favor. That doesn't detract from the defensive line being a priority for this team in the offseason.
Fans shouldn’t expect miracles from Crumedy given his draft standing and how long he's been out of action. But it’s important to see if the former Mississippi State standout can be a viable option moving forward.