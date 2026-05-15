4 defining challenges that could expose Panthers as contenders or pretenders

The Carolina Panthers schedule is officially out as the excitement for the 2026 regular season builds. Optimism for the franchise has never been higher after winning the NFC South for the first time in a decade, and with the success comes the reality of facing the best of the best.

Because the Panthers won their division, they are playing a first-place schedule. This means tougher opponents, higher stakes, and a test for just how good this team is or isn't for this year. Even so, the excitement over the schedule is notable.

Carolina plays in three primetime games, including an early-season appearance on Sunday Night Football for the first time in 10 years. But the stakes will be higher than others in some instances.

With that in mind, let's look at four games on the schedule that will determine if the Panthers are contenders or pretenders.

Crucial tests that will decide if Carolina Panthers are contenders or pretenders

Carolina Panthers. vs. Lions - Week 4

It's a big deal that Carolina is featured for a Sunday night game, much less at home. A packed house at Bank of America Stadium under the lights makes for one of the best environments in the league. This game against the Detroit Lions presents an early test not just for them but also for their opponent.

The Lions should rebound after missing the playoffs last season. When healthy, they are one of the toughest teams to face. This would be the Panthers' second matchup in four weeks against an NFC North opponent, as head coach Dave Canales' squad opens the season at home against the Chicago Bears.

There is no doubt this will be a must-watch and must-attend game for fans.

Carolina Panthers at Eagles - Week 6

This could be a potential Jim Nantz-Tony Romo or Ian Eagle-J.J. Watt broadcast. Either way, it is yet another massive challenge for a young Panthers team that got better this offseason.

Vic Fangio remains one of the best defensive coordinators in the game. The experienced guru will have his Philadelphia Eagles' unit prepared for offensive coordinator Brad Idzik and his group.

What is great about having a first-place schedule is that the Panthers are getting pushed early and often throughout the campaign. These tests against playoff-contending teams in the first half of the regular season are theoretically preparing them for the final stretch and postseason action, which an ascending squad needs.

Carolina Panthers vs. Ravens - Week 11

I view the Baltimore Ravens as a Super Bowl contender under head coach Jesse Minter. Week 11 could feature two teams in first place in their respective divisions, with the AFC North club and quarterback Lamar Jackson pushing for a Vince Lombardi Trophy. The Panthers get a fun test on an early afternoon slate against one of the most well-respected and well-built organizations.

Carolina will have to counter Jackson's outstanding playmaking and Minter's excellent defense. It wouldn't be a surprise if this were a sold-out game, which could make for an intriguing back-and-forth affair in Charlotte.

Carolina Panthers vs. Seahawks - Week 17

For the second year in a row, the Panthers will host the reigning Super Bowl champion Seattle Seahawks in the next-to-last game of the regular season. The latter hopes that this matchup yields a very different result than it did this past year, when Mike Macdonald's incredible defense held quarterback Bryce Young to an embarrassing 50 yards passing.

By this point, Carolina hopes to be competing for a higher seed in the NFC with the Seahawks, which could make this matchup a playoff or, in a best-case scenario, NFC Championship preview. Scheduling flexing this late in the year could also present this as a primetime game for NBC.

Either way, I am looking forward to this matchup, hoping for an improved offense by now.