4 early Panthers cut candidates that would shock fans if momentum stalls

The Carolina Panthers have more positivity around them than at any stage of David Tepper's ownership so far. But the NFL is a year-to-year league, so keeping its foot on the throttle is crucial.

General manager Dan Morgan recognized this. He knew this was the time to strike, making some big splashes in free agency to position the franchise well in the draft. At the same time, this is a constant evaluation, and with only $32.21 million in 2027 salary-cap space with only 29 players under contract, there will be some important decisions on the distant horizon.

With this in mind, here are four early Panthers cut candidates if their promising momentum stalls next season.

Early Carolina Panthers cut candidates that would shock fans if 2026 falls apart

Tershawn Wharton - DL

Dead money: $4.83 million

Cap savings: $14.8 million

Carolina caused a stir by signing defensive lineman Tershawn Wharton from the Kansas City Chiefs in 2025 free agency. He brought intrigue and Super Bowl-winning credentials to the table, but his first campaign with the Panthers did not go well.

Injuries dented Wharton's hopes of generating any prolonged momentum. Wharton flashed some brief promise, but that's not why the Panthers splashed the cash to bring him on board. If the same happens again in 2026, it will likely be his final season with the club.

Bobby Brown III - DL

Dead money: $1.83 million

Cap savings: $8 million

The Panthers could give Bobby Brown III more work on the starting defensive lineup next season after the release of veteran A'Shawn Robinson. He's got experience in the nose tackle spot, which could give him the edge if Carolina doesn't address the position early in the draft.

It's a big year for Brown. Anything less than improved consistency, and he could be cut loose with a saving of $8 million attached.

Tre'von Moehrig - S

Dead money: $6 million

Cap savings: $16.5 million

Tre'von Moehrig put together an outstanding first campaign in Carolina. His limitations in coverage are obvious, but defensive coordinator Ejiro Evero maximized the tone-setting safety's skills perfectly to solidify the back end of his secondary.

Moehrig needs more of the same next time around, especially considering his cap number will soar to $22.5 million in 2027. That is a lot to commit to safety, and the savings from an early release may be tempting if performance dips.

Chuba Hubbard - RB

Dead money: $3.01 million

Cap savings: $5.99 million

The Panthers will once again depend heavily on Chuba Hubbard in 2026. It was a rocky campaign for the running back last season, with injury problems hindering his early production. He was replaced as the starter by Rico Dowdle, but he responded positively to regain his role down the stretch and into the postseason.

Dowdle is gone, and Hubbard is the top dog again. Jonathon Brooks' return to health also brings intrigue, so the former Oklahoma State star will have to perform well to justify the $9 million cap hit coming his way in 2027.