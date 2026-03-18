4 impact draft prospects who could fill the Panthers’ biggest defensive need

The Carolina Panthers are riding a massive high after the first wave of free agency. But the hard work is just beginning for general manager Dan Moorgan.

After signing arguably the top free agent pass rusher in Jaelan Phillips, the best free agent linebacker in Devin Lloyd, and the best available offensive tackle in Rasheed Walker, the Panthers are in a fantastic position before the 2026 NFL Draft, where they can take the best prospects available.

There is a range of options the Panthers could go with at No. 19 overall — a tough slot to project after several years with a high draft choice. The possibilities are limitless from the second round on. Yet, one position group stands out that must be addressed during the draft: safety, particularly the single-high role.

Some have speculated that Lathan Ransom could compete with Nick Scott for the starting job, but he is a similar player and athlete to Tre'von Moehrig. Carolina needs a player with range, versatility, and ball skills. With that in mind, let's look at four safety prospects who fit the bill.

Standout safety prospects the Carolina Panthers could draft in 2026

Dillon Thieneman, Oregon Ducks

Despite his smaller stature, Dylan Thieneman could be the second-best safety prospect in this class. He ruled the NFL Scouting Combine with an amazing performance on and off the field while letting the tape speak for itself.

A transfer from Purdue, Thieneman had six interceptions as a true freshman before joining the Oregon Ducks this past season to form a stout defense.

Thieneman is incredibly versatile while playing the low hole, single high, nickel, or in the box. He provides the right temperament and physicality against the run, offers the range to play sideline to sideline, and has terrific football intelligence to position himself for big plays. He should be a first-round favorite for the Panthers.

Kamari Ramsey, USC Trojans

Versatility will be important for the Panthers in their pursuit of a safety in the draft. With the nickel role uncertain, Morgan may have to pivot by using a safety in this role.

Kamari Ramsey's production dipped from 2024 to 2025 when he became the USC Trojans' nickel defender, but his tape from UCLA as a single-high player is impressive, showcasing a good pedal and smooth transitions when working over the top in that role.

His football IQ stands out in run defense and coverage. Ramsey's athleticism allows him to mirror and stay sticky in the slot — a two-for-one player.

Genesis Smith, Arizona Wildcats

Opinions on Genesis Smith as a prospect vary. Some may view him as a top-20 prospect with the belief in ability in possible areas of concern, while others may be turned off by him as a player because of those flaws. I am more in the middle.

Smith's size, long strides, length, explosiveness, and speed make him a true single-high defender at the next level; no one questions that part. His tackling is a work in progress: he shows flashes of good technique and physicality, but his aggression leads to whiffs, bad angles, and lapses in effort.

However, if there is a defense he can develop those skills in, it is with Carolina under Jonathan Cooley and Ejiro Evero.

Zakee Whealtey, Penn State Nittany Lions

I'm higher on Zakee Wheatley than the consensus, currently rated as a top-25 prospect on my draft board. The Penn State product could be an excellent fit in Evero's defense. Want interchangeable safeties on the backend alongside Moehrig? This is your guy.

Wheatley plays with ample instincts in both phases, allowing him to swarm to the football, whether it is in the air or on the ground with the ball carrier. He has some instances of bad angles and ankle tackles to clean up, but he is not afraid to get dirty in the box or fly from the opposite side to make a play on a vertical stem from the high-hole.

This could be a fun Day 2 target for the Panthers.