4 Panthers demanding attention as their stock skyrockets at OTAs

The Carolina Panthers have high hopes entering the 2026 season. It remains a precarious situation, but the improvements made on the field and the outstanding additions to the squad this offseason leave reasons for encouragement.

Preparation is key. Head coach Dave Canales and his staff are working to get everyone on the same page at OTAs, and the vibes are pretty positive right now. While it's early days, there are also signs of growth and rising stocks across the depth chart as players jostle for position before Carolina's mandatory minicamp and training camp.

With this in mind, here are four Panthers players who are demanding attention at OTAs.

Carolina Panthers players who are demanding attention as their stock skyrockets at OTAs

Monroe Freeling - OT

The Panthers identified Monroe Freeling among the primary targets in the first round of the 2026 NFL Draft. They weren't sure if the athletically gifted left tackle would still be around at No. 19 overall, but general manager Dan Morgan got lucky.

Carolina believes in Freeling. They are making him earn it, but with Ikem Ekwonu out with a ruptured patellar tendon, there is a chance for the Georgia product to start immediately if he can beat out Rasheed Walker in the weeks and months ahead.

Jonathon Brooks - RB

The excitement around Jonathon Brooks' return was palpable. He's been missing for the best part of two years after serious ACL injuries, and though the Panthers are taking things cautiously, the running back is already making people sit up and take notice.

Looking at reports and social media clips, Brooks' speed and dynamism remain. He's keen to make up for lost time, but this is a step-by-step process. Even so, it's hard not to look at his early performances at OTAs and not be enthused if there are no more complications on the health front.

Lee Hunter - DL

Tershawn Wharton's neck injury was a bitter blow. However, this setback will inevitably provide an opportunity for others to step up into more prominent roles.

The Panthers haven't made any significant moves in the defensive trenches after Wharton's injury. That indicates confidence in the available options, and, based on reports from OTAs, Lee Hunter's early impact has been notable.

Hunter's energy on the field is one thing, but teammates have been highly impressed with his demeanor and mentality behind the scenes. If the same trend continues, he could start in Week 1.

Princely Umanmielen - OLB

The Panthers made a big splash at the edge-rushing spot this offseason with the signing of Jaelan Phillips. He will completely change the dynamic, but he won't be able to do it all. Carolina also needs its young pass rushers to make the strides they need, and the early signs are immensely encouraging.

Fans are expecting Nic Scourton to start opposite Phillips. Patrick Jones II is also back from injury and looking to make his presence felt. But the flashes from Princely Umanmielen at OTAs suggest he's also got an important role to play in Year 2.