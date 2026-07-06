4 Panthers who may be entering their last dance in Carolina

The Carolina Panthers are on the right track after years of languishing in the NFL's basement. But for some, their futures remain precarious beyond the 2026 campaign.

It's a constant evaluation from general manager Dan Morgan and head coach Dave Canales. The trajectory is encouraging, but looking ahead is also critical. That separates the good teams from the great, and the Panthers will no doubt already be thinking about certain scenarios that may come next.

Obviously, there is a lot of football to play before these decisions become final. But for now, here are four Panthers players who could be entering their last dance in Carolina during the 2026 campaign.

Carolina Panthers players who may be entering their last dance with the team in 2026

J.J. Jansen - LS

J.J. Jansen is part of the fabric in Carolina. The long-snapper is the team's longest-serving player by a considerable margin. He also holds the record for consecutive appearances, a mark he will extend during the 2026 season. He rightfully received another one-year commitment this offseason, but it's a year-to-year deal at this stage of his playing career.

If Jansen is still performing well and wants to play, the Panthers will keep giving him one-year deals. But at 40 (he'll be 41 in January), the end could arrive at any moment.

Tommy Tremble - TE

Carolina kept faith with its tight end options this offseason. It's a calculated risk by Morgan, but he still has faith that the available players can develop enough to become more influential.

Morgan will not be as lenient if they fall flat again. Tommy Tremble is among those on the chopping block in a contract year. While his ability as an in-line blocker is first-class, the Panthers need more from the Notre Dame product to justify a third contract with the franchise.

Mike Jackson Sr. - CB

There was a lot to like about cornerback Mike Jackson Sr.'s surge last season. He became an exceptional shutdown presence with the tackling capabilities to match. His exploits received the deserved national recognition, but this also puts the Panthers in a precarious situation.

Jackson is in a contract year. The Panthers have not secured a new deal as yet, so they might be happy enough to let things play out. But considering the money allocated to Jaycee Horn and other top-level performers on the defensive side, the 2019 fifth-round pick out of Miami may be able to get more from another franchise next spring.

Ikem Ekwonu - OT

The Panthers looked set to give Ikem Ekwonu a lucrative contract extension this offseason. Those hopes were dashed when the left tackle suffered a ruptured patellar tendon in their playoff clash with the Los Angeles Rams.

This was a devastating blow for Ekwonu. No timeline has been given for his return, but the Panthers expect him back at some point in 2026. Just where he'll slot in is anyone's guess, especially after Carolina spent the No. 19 pick in the draft on Monroe Freeling.

They view Freeling as their long-term option on the blindside. With Rasheed Walker also on board to provide short-term relief, a situation could arise in which Ekwonu is on the outside looking in.