4 Panthers players driving a shocking surge of belief in Carolina

Even though this season has been another rollercoaster of emotions for the Carolina Panthers, head coach Dave Canales' squad is making encouraging progress. And after getting to 6-5 with a stunning overtime success against the Atlanta Falcons, they are now just half a game from the NFC South lead.

Canales is eager to take things one step at a time. The Panthers were caught looking too far ahead before getting beaten by the New Orleans Saints, so the same cannot happen again. Some challenging tests are coming, but there is clear momentum building for a franchise more accustomed to languishing among the bottom-feeders at this time of year.

This is a young roster still learning and growing together. They might be some way off contending just yet, but another strong offseason from general manager Dan Morgan could see them right in the mix next time around.

That's for the future. For now, here are four Panthers players who are driving a shocking surge of belief in Carolina.

Tetairoa McMillan - WR

The Panthers ignored a clear defensive need to take Tetairoa McMillan at No. 8 overall in the 2025 NFL Draft. That raised a few eyebrows, but the gifted wide receiver has already proved Morgan right.

McMillan has been nothing short of sensational. He's got superstar traits, confirming himself as the legitimate No. 1 wide receiver Carolina's craved for years. Considering he's only going to get better with more experience, the former Arizona star is going to be a problem for years to come.

Nic Scourton - OLB

Morgan sensed an opportunity in the second round of the 2025 NFL Draft. He swapped four picks with the Denver Broncos to go up for Nic Scourton at No. 51 overall, and the promising young edge rusher is already repaying this faith.

Scourton is a well-rounded, versatile player. He's an exceptional force against the run who is progressing encouragingly as a pass-rusher. The Texas A&M product is only 21 years old, so the sky is the limit for further polish.

Tre'von Moehrig - S

Spending big money on a veteran safety was met with skepticism from some NFL experts in the media. But the impact Tre'von Moehrig has had on Ejiro Evero's defense this season cannot be overstated.

The free-agent signing from the Las Vegas Raiders has been a revelation. Moehrig is a tone-setting force at the second level who communicates well. He's improving his coverage support nuances after struggling early on, but the $51 million contract given to the ex-TCU prospect looks like money well spent right now.

Damien Lewis - OL

Offensive linemen often get overlooked in the grand scheme of things. They do all the dirty work in the trenches and don't get the headlines like others. Even so, the immaculate consistency Damien Lewis is displaying this season is a crucial element of Carolina's resurgence.

Lewis was acquired at great expense in 2024 free agency. He's been worth every cent, with his run blocking, pass protection, and overall motivational leadership completely changing the offensive line's culture.