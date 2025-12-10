4 Panthers players one monster performance away from a payday

Everything is right in front of the Carolina Panthers. They are tied for the NFC South lead, and confidence in the long-term project is growing. And for some players, a strong end to the campaign could bring lucrative benefits attached.

Dan Morgan will be busy making plans for the offseason as the Panthers strive to take the division crown. Some matters have already been decided. But some could be determined by what happens over the next four games and potentially into the playoffs.

The stakes couldn't be much higher, for more than one reason. With this in mind, here are four Panthers players who could be one monster performance away from a payday.

Carolina Panthers players one monster performance away from a payday

Ikem Ekwonu - OT

This one might be a foregone conclusion.

The Panthers are seeing legitimate growth for the second-straight year from left tackle Ikem Ekwonu. He's cemented his importance to the franchise both on and off the field. Morgan's already outlined his desire to get an extension worked out, which is likely to arrive at some stage this offseason.

It's nothing more than Ekwonu deserves. He's a crushing run blocker who's improving in pass protection. Consistency isn't a problem anymore, and the penalties have even been reduced to encourage further.

Cade Mays - C

While giving Cade Mays around $12 million per season on his next deal doesn't seem feasible, nothing is preventing the Panthers from giving him a long-term commitment at season's end.

Mays' injury came at the worst possible time. He'd taken complete control of the center spot before getting hurt. If he gets back quickly and picks up where he left off, the Panthers would be foolish not to maintain continuity with a new deal.

Bryce Young - QB

This might not be a long-term extension some fans are hoping for, but if quarterback Bryce Young displays enough poise for the Panthers to come through in the clutch, that will be enough to confirm his fifth-year option gets picked up.

That comes with a hefty pay rise of around $26 million. Young's been up and down again this season. However, if the Panthers scheme things around his strengths and allow him to come through when the stakes are highest, the former Alabama standout could end up shutting up his doubters for good.

Rico Dowdle - RB

The Panthers got an absolute steal with Rico Dowdle in free agency. The running back came with a chip on his shoulder after he departed from the Dallas Cowboys, and his exceptional performance levels have seen him become a focal point of the team's offensive plans.

Dowdle and Chuba Hubbard represent a legitimate 1-2 backfield punch capable of spearheading the Panthers into a playoff spot. A lofty new deal is coming, but whether that's in Carolina or elsewhere remains to be seen.