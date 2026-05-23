4 Panthers players whose starting spots are in danger before OTAs even begin

After an eventful offseason for the Carolina Panthers, attention is now turning to on-field preparations for the 2026 campaign. It'll also be a new experience for most in the locker room, given they go into the season as defending NFC South champions with loftier ambitions.

General manager Dan Morgan and head coach Dave Canales haven't settled on their newfound progress. The Panthers were aggressive in free agency. They struck with conviction during the 2026 NFL Draft. Urgency has increased, and competition for places is fierce. And for some projected starters, they are under immense pressure to retain their spots.

With this in mind, here are four potential Panthers starters whose spots could be in danger with OTAs on the immediate horizon.

Carolina Panthers players whose starting spots are in danger before OTAs even begin

Luke Fortner - C

The Panthers didn't think Cade Mays was worth the money to keep around in free agency. That is a gamble, but Morgan believes the replacements acquired can effectively fill the void.

Luke Fortner was signed to a one-year deal in free agency. He's got experience and put together a decent campaign with the New Orleans Saints last season. However, some are speculating whether fifth-round rookie Sam Hecht can challenge the veteran for the No. 1 job in the weeks and months ahead.

Chau Smith-Wade - CB

The Panthers drafted Will Lee III and didn't do much else to improve their cornerback options this offseason. They have an elite outside tandem in Jaycee Horn and Mike Jackson Sr., but concerns remain around the nickel position heading into Carolina's preparations for the new season.

Chau Smith-Wade currently holds the job. He underperformed last season and looks more of a rotational presence than a productive starter. With Corey Thornton holding lofty goals after making a successful return from injury, that's precisely what he might become.

Xavier Legette - WR

It's now or never for Xavier Legette. The Panthers are once again preaching the need for patience with the wide receiver, giving him the benefit of the doubt after another underwhelming campaign. He's reportedly putting in the work to right these wrongs, but it could still go either way.

Legette is now firmly behind Tetairoa McMillan and Jalen Coker in the pecking order. With the arrival of third-round pick Chris Brazzell II, the former South Carolina standout now faces a real fight to retain the WR3 role as well.

Nick Scott - S

The Panthers re-signed Nick Scott to another one-year deal this offseason. He's been seen as a primary scapegoat by fans since his arrival, but the safety's performances in the second half of 2025 were much more encouraging than anything he'd done previously.

Scott is projected to start opposite Tre'von Moehrig once again. He's well thought of in the building and has earned the complete trust of defensive coordinator Ejiro Evero. But with Lathan Ransom and Zakee Wheatley breathing down his neck, complacency cannot become an issue.