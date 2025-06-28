4 Panthers who could be shocking cuts if training camp turns ugly

Raising the competition across the depth chart was an important objective for the Carolina Panthers this offseason. General manager Dan Morgan and head coach Dave Canales are aligned with this vision, believing it's the best way to get more from the playing personnel at an important stage of their rebuild.

Insufficient depth is among the big reasons why Carolina plunged to the depths of despair under previous regimes. Things look a lot better now, which keeps urgency high heading into what promises to be a fascinating training camp for all involved.

And don't be surprised if a few surprise cut candidates emerge depending on how things unfold.

Panthers players who could be shocking cuts if training camp turns ugly

Cade Mays, OL

The Panthers are running it back with the same offensive line that proved so successful last season. Four of the five positions are locked in, leaving Cade Mays and Austin Corbett to battle it out for the starting center spot.

Both played well last season. But whoever loses the No. 1 race might get cast aside entirely, considering the Panthers have Brady Christensen on the squad.

A'Shawn Robinson, DL

Carolina's investment in the defensive trenches was critical. Tershawn Wharton, Bobby Brown III, and Cam Jackson improve the starting lineup and depth. Anyone not pulling their weight could be expendable as Ejiro Evero looks for his unit to make major strides in 2025.

A'Shawn Robinson is a curious case. Most expected the interior force to be a stout asset against the run without offering much as a pass-rusher. The opposite happened, but he must increase consistency to avoid the chop.

D.J. Wonnum, OLB

Releasing Jadeveon Clowney probably means D.J. Wonnum is safe. There's a fresh injection of youth in the team's edge-rushing options heading into the season, but they'll still need some essential experience to guide them through the early waters.

Wonnum performed well when finally introduced into the starting lineup last time around. He'll need to raise his game considerably to keep the rookies at arm's length and get another deal in 2026.

Shy Tuttle, DL

The Panthers are finally moving away from Shy Tuttle as their starting nose tackle. Fans would argue this should have happened long ago (and they're right), but the penny has finally dropped.

Tuttle is a hard worker, but his limitations within a 3-4 base defense are glaring. Perhaps he'll be better suited to a rotation end role in Evero's scheme, but that might not give him a reprieve if some young guns start to show up at camp.

