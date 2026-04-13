4 Panthers staring down their final season in Carolina as stakes skyrocket

It's been a long time since the Carolina Panthers had this much optimism heading into a season. But after winning the NFC South, albeit with only eight wins, the next stage will be far more testing.

The Panthers have to go from a lively outside to a legitimate contender. General manager Dan Morgan knew the time to strike had arrived, making two massive splashes in free agency to make the entire league sit up and take notice. With the 2026 NFL Draft upcoming, competition for places is only going to increase.

Morgan is always evaluating. He never settles. This keeps the urgency high, and several established figures could face an uncertain future beyond 2026 if improvements aren't made.

With this in mind, here are four Panthers players who could be embarking on their final seasons in Carolina.

Carolina Panthers players staring down their final season with the franchise as the stakes skyrocket

Patrick Jones II - OLB

The Panthers strengthened their edge-rushing room as expected in free agency. Morgan landed arguably the biggest fish of all, securing the services of Jaelan Phillips on a four-year, $120 million deal with $80 million guaranteed. Nic Scourton and Princely Umanmielen both have long-term promise, and Patrick Jones II also has one more year remaining on his contract.

Jones was playing well last season, especially against the run, before a back injury that required surgery brought an abrupt halt to his momentum. He'll need a strong campaign to justify another deal at season's end.

Nick Scott - S

Vilified among the fan base in 2024 and early in the 2025 campaign, veteran safety Nick Scott dusted himself off to improve his consistency. His limitations are obvious, but the Panthers thought his performance levels were enough to warrant another one-year commitment this offseason.

The Panthers will likely add another safety at some stage during the 2026 NFL Draft. That could push Scott into a rotational spot, making more use of his special teams prowess. That's more in keeping with his typical role, but it means he'll have to impress all over again to be around in 2027.

David Moore - WR

Though veteran wide receiver David Moore spent much of the season on the shelf, Dave Canales clearly trusts him. He's the leader in Carolina's wideout room, a stable presence eager to guide the explosive young pass-catchers at the team's disposal. Given his close connection to the head coach, it was no surprise to see him get another deal this offseason.

Moore isn't getting any younger. He will also slip further down the pecking order if they draft another receiver. This could be his swansong in Carolina, especially if he can't stay healthy.

Tommy Tremble - TE

The Panthers are always evaluating. That will be especially evident where tight end Tommy Tremble is concerned next season. While his blocking capabilities are extremely useful, his lack of consistency as a pass-catcher is preventing him from becoming a well-rounded option for quarterback Bryce Young.

If the Panthers draft another tight end, which is entirely possible, that would likely limit Tremble to blocking duties next season. This is also the final year of his second NFL contract, so the stakes couldn't be much higher.