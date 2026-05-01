4 Panthers suddenly cast as sidekicks after Dan Morgan's draft shakeup

General manager Dan Morgan is not in the business of complacency. Anyone wanting further proof of that should look no further than the Carolina Panthers' moves throughout the offseason.

Morgan made big splashes in free agency. He kept the young core together, aside from a couple of notable departures. The Panthers spent their picks wisely during the 2026 NFL Draft, which should give head coach Dave Canales' squad a fighting chance of retaining their NFC South championship in 2026.

Taking the next step from playoff hopeful to legitimate contender inevitably comes with collateral damage. With this in mind, here are four Panthers players who could now be cast as sidekicks after Morgan's draft shakeup.

Carolina Panthers players who could be condemned to sidekick roles after 2026 NFL Draft moves

Cam Jackson - DL

One could have forgiven Cam Jackson for thinking that a bigger role might be in the offing after the Panthers released starting nose tackle A'Shawn Robinson. His flashes when called upon as a rookie left reasons for encouragement, but the landscape has officially changed.

The Panthers traded up in the second round for Lee Hunter at No. 49 overall. He's got the size, run-stopping prowess, and brute force to start right away with a smooth transition. All hope is not lost with Jackson, but he will likely be playing second fiddle unless there is a meteoric surge forward in training camp.

John Metchie III - WR

The Panthers are looking to rekindle the college connection between Bryce Young and John Metchie III. It's not been the easiest start to the wide receiver's NFL journey, but he's eager to make up for lost time with someone he trusts completely under center.

There are no guarantees. Metchie is getting a shot, but that's it. He'll still need to prove himself over the summer, and Chris Brazzell II's arrival in the receiver room is likely to push everyone aside from Tetairoa McMillan and Jalen Coker lower down the pecking order.

Nick Scott - S

There is no doubt that Nick Scott has become a much-maligned figure over his time in Carolina. The veteran safety recovered from a rough start last season to perform much better over the second half of 2025. This was enough for another one-year deal, but he knew more competition was coming.

The Panthers sensed an opportunity, trading up for Zakee Wheatley on Day 3. He was projected by some experts to be a Day 2 pick, with his coverage prowess bringing a different dynamic to the safety room. With a smooth transition, the Penn State product could quickly push Scott into a backup role.

Corey Thornton - DB

The instant impression made by Corey Thornton became one of Carolina's most refreshing stories of last summer. Despite being an undrafted afterthought, the physically imposing defensive back forced his way into the team's plans with exceptional consistency, making every chance count.

Thornton made the 53-man roster. But just when it looked like momentum around more involvement was building, an injury ended his campaign. The Panthers were not going to wait around, and the arrival of Will Lee III via the draft could push him further down the depth chart.