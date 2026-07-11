4 Panthers veteran wildcards who could change the entire conversation

The Carolina Panthers need everyone to step up and make their presence felt if they want to go a couple of steps better this season. Momentum is higher than it's been in some time, but entering legitimate contention in the playoffs demands more.

This notion hasn't been lost on those in the building. General manager Dan Morgan worked hard to improve the roster. Head coach Dave Canales is doing his part by maintaining urgency and ensuring complacency doesn't become an issue. The Panthers are on the right path to prosperity, but they have achieved nothing yet.

It's all hands on deck. Everyone from the franchise cornerstones to the depth pieces will need to play their part. And if a few surprises surface along the way, the better Carolina's chances will be.

With this in mind, here are four Panthers veteran wildcards who could change the entire conversation in Carolina's favor in 2026.

Carolina Panthers veteran wildcards who could change the entire conversation

John Metchie III - WR

Making the team will be the first objective for wide receiver John Metchie III. If he can, his prior chemistry with quarterback Bryce Young could catch some teams off guard.

Metchie and Young took college football by storm at Alabama. The wideout has dealt with significant adversity since entering the league, but having a strong comfort level with his signal-caller is only going to improve his chances of making a lasting contribution.

If he accomplishes this feat, then Metchie may finally have found a home.

Patrick Jones II - OLB

With all the hype around edge rusher Jaelan Phillips, the return of Patrick Jones II has gone completely overlooked in comparison. While there is competition for places, the former Pittsburgh star could be extremely useful in a contract year.

Jones is a force against the run, reacting quickly to what's going on in front of him and setting clean edges when the situation dictates. He can generate pressure, and his ability to rush from the interior is something else that defensive coordinator Ejiro Evero can put to good use.

Luke Fortner - C

Letting Cade Mays walk in free agency was a big call. The Panthers opted to get cheaper, and rookie fifth-round pick Sam Hecht has long-term upside. But until he gets up to speed, free-agent signing Luke Fortner will play an important role.

Fortner played well for the New Orleans Saints last season, and he's got the experience needed to slot in right away. Getting a one-year deal keeps pressure on the veteran to produce, and there is an incentive for another financial commitment if the consistency matches.

Bobby Brown III - DL

Tershawn Wharton's neck injury has changed the defensive line dynamic. The Panthers haven't done much to fill the void, hinting at confidence in the options available to step up in his absence.

If there was ever a time for Bobby Brown III to step up, it's now. He was solid enough with the club in Year 1, but more will be required this time around. Whether it's as the nose tackle or a 3-4 defensive end, the 2021 fourth-round pick out of Texas A&M has to raise his performance level during the upcoming campaign.