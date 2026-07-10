Panthers' remarkable revival has opened the door to an unthinkable dream

The Carolina Panthers were seen as a laughingstock before head coach Dave Canales and general manager Dan Morgan took charge. Things have changed, and it seems as if the league is finally starting to take them seriously.

Just how seriously remains undetermined. But for one NFL analyst, the Panthers could potentially become a dark-horse Super Bowl challenger if the desired improvements are made in 2026.

While the Panthers won the NFC South and pushed the Los Angeles Rams close in the playoffs, the hard work was just beginning. Morgan fortified the roster, making some big splashes in free agency and finding some real value during the 2026 NFL Draft. That won't guarantee success, but it was the right statement to make.

Carolina Panthers have the talent to make noise in the postseason

Even though dreaming of the Panthers hoisting the Vince Lombardi Trophy seems a bit far-fetched right now, that's not an opinion shared by everybody. Stacey Mickels of USA Today Sports was among them, proclaiming Carolina as a sleeper candidate to make some serious noise in the postseason.

"We finally saw Bryce Young emerge as the leader of this team and look like the Bryce Young we saw at Alabama. The defense also stepped up at times, but it was the Panthers' offense that carried this team, and it would not be shocking if they win this division again and make some noise."

It's ambitious, but not impossible by any stretch.

Everything has to go right for the Panthers to find themselves playing meaningful football deep into January. The big hitters must stay healthy and perform above expectations. The fledgling breakouts must make the strides needed to become more influential. Carolina's defense must continue to ascend, and the special-teams unit must remain consistent.

And if quarterback Bryce Young managed to take the next step into franchise-caliber territory, who knows what the Panthers might be capable of.

The Panthers won eight games last season. Their progress has been gradual rather than astonishing under the current regime, but that is what Morgan wanted. He didn't want any fleeting accomplishments without substance. He laid the foundations for a profitable future, bringing much-needed stability and optimism to a franchise that had been on its knees.

Getting to the Super Bowl, or even winning it, is something else entirely.

The NFC is loaded, and the Panthers seem down the pecking order right now. Canales will be taking things one week at a time, but retaining the division crown is the first objective. If they can do that with a winning record, that represents more encouraging signs.

And as the Panthers showed against the Rams last season, they can be a match for anybody when the knockout rounds begin.

Let's hope they can go one better this time around.